Morocco's football federation rejected the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling that restored Senegal as 2025 AFCON champions, renewing an allegation of improper contact between a Senegalese official and a CAS arbitrator and vowing further legal action.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has rejected the Court of Arbitration for Sport decision restoring Senegal as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions and vowed to pursue further legal action against the ruling.

Morocco Alleges Contact With Arbitrator

The federation also renewed its allegation that Senegalese Football Federation President Abdoulaye Fall had telephone contact with German arbitrator Ulrich Haas, one of the three members of the CAS panel, 48 hours before the verdict was delivered. In a statement published on its X handle on Tuesday, the federation expressed surprise that the arbitration court did not consider its request for legal consequences over the alleged communication, which it said could undermine the integrity and credibility of the proceedings.

Also read CAS restores Senegal as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions after appeal

The statement said the federation had taken note of the decision issued by CAS on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in Lausanne, Switzerland, concerning the appeal filed by the Senegalese Football Federation against the decision of the Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football relating to the final match of the Africa Cup of Nations. The federation expressed, quote, surprise and protest over the failure to consider its request, which sought to ensure that the necessary legal consequences were applied to practices capable of undermining the integrity and credibility of the arbitration proceedings.

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It said this concerned, in particular, the confirmed communication between German arbitrator Ulrich Haas and the President of the Senegalese Football Federation, 48 hours before the decision was issued. The federation further faulted the CAS ruling for failing to consider the positions of the International Football Association Board and FIFA on players leaving the field without the referee's permission. It argued that the decision did not adequately address the disciplinary responsibilities and sanctions arising from such conduct.

The statement said the decision did not take into account the position recently established by both IFAB, the body responsible for the Laws of the Game, and FIFA regarding players leaving the field of play without the referee's permission, and the resulting disciplinary responsibilities and sanctions. The Moroccan federation said it would explore further legal options to challenge the ruling and reaffirmed its determination to pursue all available legal avenues to challenge the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Cas Restores Senegal African Cup Victory

The CAS ruling overturned the Confederation of African Football Appeals Board decision to award Morocco a 3-0 victory in the disputed final and restored Senegal's original 1-0 win. CAS upheld Senegal's appeal against the CAF decision, ruling that the tournament regulations invoked to declare the Teranga Lions losers by forfeiture did not apply because the referee had allowed the match to resume after the players returned to the pitch.

The dispute dates back to the January 18 final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, where Senegal defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time through Pape Gueye's goal. The match was thrown into controversy in stoppage time after the referee awarded Morocco a penalty following a VAR review, shortly after Senegal had a goal ruled out. Angered by the decision, Senegal coach Pape Thiaw instructed his players to leave the pitch in protest.

They returned after about 14 minutes, but Morocco's Brahim Diaz missed the resulting penalty before Pape Gueye scored Senegal's winning goal in extra time. Morocco subsequently lodged a complaint with CAF, arguing that Senegal's withdrawal had disrupted the normal course of the match. CAF's Disciplinary Board initially allowed the result to stand while imposing sanctions on both teams.

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However, its Appeals Board, on March 17, overturned the decision, ruled that Senegal had forfeited the final for breaching Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations, and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory. In its ruling, CAS held that referee Jean-Jacques Ndala's decision to restart the match fell within his authority and was protected by the field-of-play doctrine. The tribunal also ruled that Articles 82 and 84 were inapplicable because the referee had not permanently abandoned the match.

The allegation of contact between Fall and Haas was reported by Reuters and Moroccan media outlet Hespress, citing sources familiar with the matter. The Senegalese federation denied the allegation. Its Secretary-General, Sow, described it as an imaginary appeal, saying Fall did not know the judges and was not present at the hearing. Reuters had reported that it could not independently verify whether the alleged telephone conversation took place or establish what was discussed.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation, in an earlier statement, also questioned the independence and impartiality of the three-member CAS panel and said it had previously brought the matter to CAS and requested clarification but was dissatisfied with the tribunal's handling of its concerns. It also challenged the legal interpretation underpinning the ruling, insisting that the decision failed to give adequate consideration to provisions of IFAB and FIFA concerning players who leave the field without the referee's authorisation, conduct it said attracts disciplinary sanctions under football regulations.

Swiss Law Limits Further Moroccan Appeal

Although Morocco has indicated its intention to challenge the decision, any appeal against the CAS award would face strict limitations under Swiss law. The Swiss Federal Supreme Court can review international arbitration awards only on specific procedural and legal grounds. Those grounds include improper constitution of the tribunal, lack of jurisdiction, violations of the right to be heard and breaches of public policy.

The Moroccan federation is yet to specify the legal procedure it intends to pursue or confirm whether formal proceedings have commenced. For now, Tuesday's ruling restores Senegal's status as African champions, but Morocco's decision to fight the verdict threatens to prolong the controversy surrounding the Rabat final.