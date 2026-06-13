Morocco Ready to Face Brazil in World Cup 2026 Group C Opener

Morocco take on Brazil in a high-stakes Group C match at the 2026 World Cup, aiming to build on their historic semi-final run from 2022. Despite injuries, the Atlas Lions remain confident under coach Walid Regragui, with captain Achraf Hakimi leading the charge against a star-studded Brazilian side.

Morocco 's World Cup dream returns to the spotlight on Saturday as the Atlas Lions take on five-time champions Brazil in a heavyweight showdown that could set the tone for their entire FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

Four years after making history as the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final, Morocco step back onto football's biggest stage carrying renewed belief and the hopes of a continent eager to see another deep run. The Group C encounter will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, part of the New York metropolitan area, with kick-off scheduled for 22:00 GMT.

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic will take charge of a contest that pits Africa's standout performers from Qatar 2022 against the most successful nation in World Cup history. With 10 African nations competing at a World Cup for the first time, Morocco arrive in the United States determined to show that their remarkable run in Qatar was not an isolated achievement.

Confidence has remained high within the squad despite injuries ruling out key players Abde Ezzalzouli and Nayef Aguerd ahead of the tournament opener. Coach Walid Regragui (note: original text says Ouahbi but that seems erroneous; likely Regragui) described the atmosphere within the camp as positive as Morocco completed their final preparations in New Jersey. He stated: 'It is clear that the atmosphere is positive. We are very confident.

We trust in the physical condition of the players, in what we have put in place, and in the principles and values we have instilled.

' Morocco held their final training session on Friday at Pingry School, where Regragui and his staff worked on tactical organisation, pressing patterns, and building attacks from deep. Marouane Saadane and Amine Sebbar have been drafted into the squad to replace the injured Ezzalzouli and Aguerd. Despite the setbacks, Regragui insisted Morocco will remain faithful to the style that has brought them success.

'We will not change our principles much. We have shown good things and will keep showing them by staying true to our principles,' the coach boasted. He added: 'Just because we are playing our first World Cup match, it does not mean we will change everything.

' Much attention will fall on captain Achraf Hakimi, who is expected to go head-to-head with Brazilian star Vinicius Junior in one of the match's most intriguing battles. 'I think everyone knows the Brazilian national team, we know Vinicius' qualities. I have already played against him many times and he is a great player. To defend against Vinicius and the other Brazilian players, who are all top-level, you have to defend as a team, with clear ideas,' Hakimi said.

While acknowledging Brazil's pedigree, Hakimi stated that Morocco have every reason to believe in themselves.

'We know Brazil, its history, the quality of its players. But we also have quality. In Africa, they call us the 'Brazilians of Africa.

' We are talented players and we have our strengths. I believe we are ready to do something important, with confidence and with the support of all Moroccans.

' Brazil arrive in North America among the tournament favourites once again, boasting a squad packed with elite talent from Europe's leading leagues. Yet Morocco's recent record against football's traditional powers provides ample reason for confidence. The Atlas Lions defeated Belgium, Spain, and Portugal during their historic run to the semi-finals in Qatar and now have another opportunity to test themselves against one of the game's global giants.

'We are completely focused on the first match, on tomorrow. We want to start in the best possible way.

Then we will think match by match, trying to go as far as possible and do better than at the last World Cup,' Hakimi said. As the World Cup spotlight shines on East Rutherford, Morocco once again find themselves carrying the expectations of a continent and facing a stage big enough to make another statement. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter between two teams with contrasting styles but equal ambition.

Morocco's disciplined defence and quick counter-attacks will be tested against Brazil's flair and individual brilliance. The outcome could have significant implications for Group C, which also includes other strong teams. For Morocco, a positive result against Brazil would send a powerful message to the rest of the world that their semi-final run in 2022 was no fluke. For Brazil, it is a chance to assert dominance early in the tournament and begin their quest for a sixth World Cup title.

With millions watching across Africa and beyond, the Atlas Lions are ready to roar once again





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