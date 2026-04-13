Morocco-Nigeria Gas Pipeline Agreement Expected This Year, Says ONHYM Head

Morocco's hydrocarbons and mining agency head announces an intergovernmental agreement on the $25 billion Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline is expected this year, with the project aiming to boost energy security and economic integration in West Africa and beyond.

Amina Benkhadra, the head of Morocco ’s hydrocarbons and mining agency (ONHYM), announced on Monday that an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) concerning the ambitious $25 billion Nigeria - Morocco gas pipeline is slated for signature this year. This significant development, reported by Reuters, marks a crucial step forward in realizing the ambitious project known as the Africa n Atlantic Gas Pipeline (AAGP). Following the IGA, an authority dedicated to the pipeline will be established in Nigeria , comprised of ministerial representatives from thirteen participating countries. This authority will be tasked with providing essential political and regulatory coordination, ensuring the smooth execution of the project across its extensive network.

The AAGP, a 6,900-kilometer hybrid offshore-onshore route, is designed to have a maximum capacity of 30 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas, with 15 bcm earmarked for supplying Morocco and supporting exports to Europe. This project not only promises to enhance energy security for Morocco and Europe but also aims to foster greater economic integration across West Africa.

The Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline enjoys the strong support of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The project has already successfully completed its feasibility study and front-end engineering design (FEED) stages. Benkhadra further revealed that ONHYM and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) will jointly establish a project company based in Morocco. This joint venture will be instrumental in overseeing the various aspects of the pipeline's development and operation. The project is anticipated to significantly contribute to economic growth in West Africa by boosting electricity generation and accelerating industrial and mining development. The pipeline's infrastructure will facilitate the transportation of natural gas, a vital resource for these sectors, and thus catalyse sustainable economic progress.

Furthermore, the head of ONHYM highlighted the pipeline's strategic importance in positioning Morocco as a crucial energy bridge between Africa and Europe. The initial segments of the pipeline will connect Morocco to gas fields in Mauritania and Senegal, while a southern extension will link Ghana to Cote d’Ivoire. The final phase of the project will connect Ghana to Nigeria’s vast gas fields, with the first gas deliveries from the initial phases anticipated in 2031. Benkhadra clarified that each segment of the pipeline is designed as a standalone system to enable early value creation, ensuring that the benefits of the project are realized progressively as the construction progresses.

Financing for the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline will be a mix of equity and debt, with the project company taking the lead in securing the necessary funding. While final funding commitments are yet to be secured, Benkhadra expressed confidence in the project's ability to attract significant investment due to its scale, phased structure, and strategic importance. The project's phased implementation allows for a more manageable approach to construction and investment, and the strategic positioning of the pipeline as a key energy infrastructure project is also driving interest. The project's ultimate goal is to connect Nigeria's extensive gas reserves to Europe, through Morocco. The pipeline will transport natural gas across multiple nations, driving economic growth and creating an energy bridge between Africa and Europe.

In a separate announcement, the federal government had previously stated on March 21 that discussions with stakeholders were underway regarding the proposed $20 billion Trans-Sahara gas pipeline (TSGP). The TSGP is another ambitious project, comprising a 4,128 km pipeline designed to transport up to 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from Nigeria, through Niger and Algeria, to European markets. Both projects aim to capitalize on Nigeria's substantial natural gas reserves and provide alternative energy sources to European consumers.





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