Analysis of Africa's venture capital landscape reveals Morocco and Ghana as the most resilient secondary markets, challenging the dominance of Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa in 2026.

Startup activity across the African continent is gradually expanding beyond the traditional dominance of Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa. While these four nations still attract the bulk of venture capital, Morocco and Ghana have emerged as the most balanced and resilient secondary ecosystems. Data for the first three quarters of 2026 indicates that the Big Four markets captured 81 percent of all startup funding, a figure consistent with the 78 to 89 percent range observed annually since 2019.

Morocco Shows Strongest Domestic Investor Participation

Morocco stands out as the most well-rounded startup ecosystem outside the Big Four, having attracted $296 million in funding since July 2022. The capital distribution in Morocco is notably healthy, with the two largest fundraisers, fintech firm CashPlus and travel technology company Nuitee, accounting for only 36 percent of total funding. Nuitee raised $48 million in a Series A round, while ABA Life secured $40 million in October. During this period, 33 Moroccan startups raised at least $1 million, the highest number outside the Big Four, and six rounds exceeded $10 million.

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The primary strength of the Moroccan market is its robust domestic investment base. Local investors, including CDG and Azur, participated in 54 percent of all Moroccan deals, marking the highest domestic participation rate recorded across African markets. This local capital support has facilitated exit opportunities, with five exits recorded since mid-2022. A notable milestone was CashPlus's initial public offering on the Casablanca Stock Exchange in November 2025, which valued the company at $550 million. It remains the only startup IPO outside the Big Four since at least 2019.

Ghana Leads Secondary Markets in Early-Stage Activity

Ghana has emerged as the most balanced startup market outside the Big Four, attracting $221 million in funding since mid-2022. The concentration of capital is low, with its two largest fundraisers, fintech company Fido and agritech firm Complete Farmer, accounting for just 31 percent of total capital. A total of 72 Ghanaian startups raised at least $100,000 during this period, comparable to the 73 companies in Morocco. Of these, 21 raised more than $1 million, and five secured funding rounds exceeding $10 million.

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Ghana leads the secondary markets in early-stage activity, with 32 startups raising between $100,000 and $1 million since 2025. Exit momentum has remained strong, with six exits recorded since mid-2022, including three since 2025. This trend was reinforced by the $119 million acquisition of Ghana-founded insurtech company Bima in May. Despite these positives, the ecosystem faces structural weaknesses. Startup funding has fallen by 31 percent since 2025 to $79 million, and local institutional investors participated in only six percent of deals.

Other Markets Show Upward Momentum Despite Challenges

Beyond Morocco and Ghana, several other markets are showing strong upward momentum, though structural weaknesses limit their ability to sustain larger investments. Senegal recorded the highest total funding among non-Big Four markets, attracting $344 million since mid-2022, including $177 million since 2025. The country recorded three recent exits, including Peach Payments' acquisition of PayDunya. However, funding remains heavily concentrated, with 77 percent of capital going to Wave, boosted by a $137 million debt raise, and Africa REN.

Côte d'Ivoire has emerged as a fast-rising contender, attracting $78 million since January 2025, representing a 48 percent increase. This growth was led by fintech company Djamo, which raised $17 million, and mobility startup GoCab, which secured $45 million. Local investors, including Janngo Capital, Mstudio, and CDC-CI Capital, participated in nearly 40 percent of deals since mid-2022. All four of the country's exits since 2019, involving Lapaire, Koto, Kamtar, and Anka, occurred from early 2025. Tunisia also recorded a significant recovery, with startup funding rising by 143 percent since 2025 to $41 million. These developments suggest a gradual shift in the continent's venture capital landscape.