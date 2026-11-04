Moniepoint Launches NERSI USSD Channel for 50,000 Naira Relief

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank enables customers to check eligibility for the Federal Government 50000 Naira NERSI relief via USSD *5573*27# with no fees.

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank has activated a dedicated Unstructured Supplementary Service Data ( USSD) channel to assist eligible customers in accessing the Federal Government's ₦50,000 emergency relief support. The financial institution announced in a statement issued on Wednesday that individuals can now dial the specific code *5573*27# from their registered phone numbers to initiate the verification process. This digital pathway allows users to check their eligibility for the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention ( NERSI) without visiting physical branches.

How Customers Verify Relief Eligibility

Customers who confirm their status as beneficiaries through the USSD menu will be guided through subsequent steps to accept the financial assistance. Moniepoint clarified that the funds would be transferred directly into their Moniepoint accounts at absolutely no additional cost to the recipient. The bank emphasized that this streamlined process eliminates the need for documentation or third-party intervention, ensuring a seamless experience for users seeking immediate economic relief.

Also read Neveah Limited Redeems 23.33 Billion Naira Commercial Paper Series

Government Program and Selection Criteria

The NERSI program is led by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction with the primary objective of providing direct financial aid to vulnerable households. This support aims to help citizens meet essential needs amid prevailing economic pressures across the nation. Moniepoint Microfinance Bank stated it is among the select payment providers chosen by the Federal Government to facilitate the disbursement of these relief funds, leveraging its infrastructure to ensure efficient delivery.

Verification Based on National Data

Beneficiary selection for the intervention is strictly based on government-established eligibility criteria and verification processes. These checks rely on verified national identity records and data from the National Social Register to ensure accuracy. The bank noted that the programme is being implemented in phases across the country, which means not all customers will qualify or be selected simultaneously, regardless of their account status with the bank.

Advertisement

Leadership Guidance and Security Warnings

Babatunde Olofin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, expressed the bank's pleasure in supporting eligible customers in receiving this government assistance. He urged all customers to utilize only the bank's official USSD channel for checking eligibility or accessing funds to avoid fraud. Olofin reiterated that the entire process requires no additional payment, strict adherence to the official channel ensures the safety of user data and funds.

Nationwide Infrastructure for Final Mile Delivery

Moniepoint highlighted its nationwide network of financial services infrastructure, which includes Point-of-Sale terminals deployed across the country's 774 local government areas. This extensive reach is designed to support efforts to extend access to the intervention in remote and urban areas alike. Customers with specific enquiries are advised to contact the bank's customer service team or the designated NERSI helpdesk for further assistance.