Moniepoint CEO Highlights Nigeria’s Skilled Talent Shortage, Calls for Urgent Reforms

Moniepoint’s Tosin Eniolorunda reveals Nigeria’s struggle to meet global talent standards, blaming education and societal values. The fintech CEO’s remarks spark debate on workforce readiness and the need for systemic reforms.

Moniepoint CEO Tosin Eniolorunda has sparked a national debate after revealing that Nigeria lacks the skilled talent needed to meet global standards , particularly in the fintech sector.

Speaking at The Platform Nigeria event in Lagos, Eniolorunda disclosed that the company has struggled to fill 500 vacancies since 2025 due to a shortage of qualified Nigerian professionals who can compete with global competitors, especially Chinese firms. He emphasized that despite Moniepoint’s commitment to hiring locally, most applicants fail to meet the required global standards, forcing the company to reconsider its hiring strategy.

The fintech executive criticized Nigeria’s educational system and societal values, arguing that they contribute to a declining Intelligence Quotient (IQ) among the youth. He pointed to the prevalence of get-rich-quick schemes, such as internet fraud (yahoo-yahoo) and prostitution, as evidence of a broader cultural shift away from merit-based success. Eniolorunda expressed concern that social media consumption and role models promoting illicit wealth are shaping the aspirations of young Nigerians, leading to a decline in critical thinking and professional skills.

He called for urgent reforms to boost human capital development and change the mentality of the youth, who often lack faith in legitimate opportunities. Additionally, he highlighted mass immigration of skilled talent as another factor exacerbating the labor shortage. The remarks have drawn mixed reactions, with some supporting his assessment of Nigeria’s talent gap, while others argue that systemic issues, such as inadequate education and economic opportunities, are to blame.

Bjorn Hillside, a social media user, shared a similar experience, recounting an interview with a master’s degree holder who struggled with basic Microsoft Excel skills, further illustrating the skills gap in the country. Eniolorunda’s comments have reignited discussions about Nigeria’s education system, workforce readiness, and the need for policies that foster a culture of excellence and innovation





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