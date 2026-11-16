Court of Appeal President Monica Dongban-Mensem issued strict warnings against bribery for tribunal staff ahead of the January 16, 2027 general elections, emphasizing integrity.

Court of Appeal President Monica Dongban-Mensem has issued a stern warning to registry staff and secretaries assigned to election petition tribunals, declaring that accepting bribes or compromising judicial processes will result in immediate sanctions. This announcement was made during the opening of a two-day capacity-building workshop held in Abuja on Monday, specifically designed to prepare administrative personnel for the intense demands of the upcoming electoral cycle. The President of the Court of Appeal stressed that these assignments are strictly calls to national service and should never be viewed as opportunities for personal financial enrichment or corruption.

Workshop Focuses on Registry Integrity

The capacity-building workshop, titled "Modern Registry Practices for Effective Election Petition Tribunal Administration," was organized to ensure that all tribunal staff are fully equipped to handle the administrative complexities of electoral disputes. Monica Dongban-Mensem described the registry as the essential engine room of every tribunal, asserting that its efficiency, integrity, and transparency are critical factors in the timely administration of electoral justice. The President highlighted that the performance of the registry staff directly impacts the overall efficiency of the tribunals and the public's confidence in the judicial process.

Also read Yoruba Imams Declare No Endorsement for Any Politician Ahead of 2027 Elections

Constitutional Powers and Legal Timelines

The President of the Court of Appeal cited Sections 285(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution, which empower her to constitute election petition tribunals in every state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory. She further referenced Section 134(3)(a) and (b) of the Electoral Act 2026, which mandates that tribunals must be constituted not later than 30 days before an election and open their registries for business not later than seven days before the poll. These legal frameworks are being enforced to ensure strict adherence to timelines governing election petitions as the presidential and National Assembly elections approach on January 16, 2027.

Staff Must Master Electoral Act 2026

Monica Dongban-Mensem charged the tribunal secretaries to familiarize themselves thoroughly with the Electoral Act 2026 and the Election Petition Tribunal Proceedings Practice Direction 2026, warning that ignorance of these provisions could expose them to manipulation and costly administrative errors. She emphasized that staff must have the Practice Directions at their fingertips, stating that a lack of knowledge would lead to intimidation, misleading information, and serious consequences. The President assured participants that materials were being provided to eliminate excuses and confirmed that the court would be constantly monitoring every aspect of their conduct to prevent any form of misconduct or procedural failure.

Advertisement

Zero Tolerance for Financial Inducements

Addressing the issue of integrity, the Court of Appeal President warned against allowing financial inducements to influence the conduct of tribunal staff, noting that their activities would be subjected to intense public scrutiny. She declared that staff must discharge their duties with utmost good faith and must not be swayed by pecuniary inducements, as they must not allow themselves to be used as instruments to truncate the judicial process. Monica Dongban-Mensem reiterated that the assignment is an opportunity to serve the country and build a good name, adding that the court would not hesitate to sanction any staff found wanting or engaging in corrupt practices.

Chief Registrar Emphasizes Democratic Integrity

Also speaking at the event, Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari, stated that the integrity of Nigeria's democratic process depends on the efficient, transparent, and timely resolution of electoral disputes. He recalled that Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, inaugurated 375 judicial officers from different jurisdictions across the country last week to serve on election petition tribunals ahead of the 2027 general elections. The PCA further urged the secretaries to ensure prompt service of processes, maintain regular communication with the Election Petition Tribunal Unit at the Court of Appeal headquarters, and recognize that the presiding justice of each tribunal is their immediate supervisor for administrative guidance.