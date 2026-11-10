Mompha Eight-Count Money Laundering Charge Struck Out by Lagos Court

Justice Mojisola Dada struck out the eight-count charge against Mompha and Ismalob Global Investment Limited over forum shopping.

Justice Mojisola Dada, a trial judge, struck out the entire eight-count charge against Mompha and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, in a judgment delivered on Tuesday. The judge ruled that a similar case pending before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, made the charge before her court an act of forum shopping and an abuse of court process. As a result, the defendant was discharged.

The prosecution had arraigned Mompha alongside Ismalob Global Investment Limited on January 12, 2022. The ruling ended the case in this court before it could reach a verdict on the substance of the allegations, so the charges were dismissed on procedural grounds rather than decided on their merits.

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Eight Counts Covering Money Laundering Allegations

The eight-count charge accused Mompha and Ismalob Global Investment Limited of offences bordering on conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity. The counts also covered the retention of proceeds of criminal conduct and the laundering of proceeds of unlawful activity.

One count alleged that Mompha, Ahmadu Mohammed, who is said to be at large, and Ismalob Global Investment Limited conspired in 2016 in Lagos to conduct financial transactions valued at N5,998,884,653.18. The prosecution said the transactions were carried out with the intention of promoting specified unlawful activities, including obtaining money by false pretence.

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Other counts alleged failure to disclose assets and property, possession of documents containing false pretences, and use of property derived from an unlawful act. These allegations were the basis of the charge that the court later struck out.

Prosecution Evidence and Defence Position at Trial

Prosecution counsel Suleiman Suleiman called six witnesses and tendered several documentary exhibits in support of the case against the defendant. This evidence formed the core of the prosecution presented before the trial court.

The defence counsel, Kolawole Salami and Ademola Adefolaju, did not call any witness during the proceedings. The defence therefore presented no witnesses of its own, leaving the prosecution evidence unchallenged by defence testimony.

Forum Shopping Ruling and Passport Allegations

Justice Mojisola Dada held that the pending similar case before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, made the charge an act of forum shopping and an abuse of court process. This finding was the basis for striking out the entire charge.

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Mompha stopped attending court proceedings after he was granted bail, with his international passport deposited as part of the bail conditions. It was further alleged that he subsequently obtained another passport and left the country. These are allegations, and they are not reported as findings made by the court.

Outcome of the Ruling and Next Steps

The court struck out the entire eight-count charge and discharged the defendant, Mompha. The ruling means the charges cannot proceed in this court, and the matter remains linked to the similar proceedings at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The report does not name any further hearing dates or appeal steps. Ahmadu Mohammed, named in one count as being at large, is not reported to have been tried in this case.