Momodu Accuses APC of Miscalculating, Targeting Opposition Parties

ADC chieftain Dele Momodu claims the APC miscalculated by assuming Atiku, Obi, and Kwankwaso would never collaborate and is attempting to weaken opposition through various means, including influencing the judiciary and exploiting economic vulnerabilities.

Dele Momodu , a prominent figure in the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), has asserted that the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) made a significant miscalculation by underestimating the potential for collaboration among key opposition figures: former Vice President Atiku Abubakar , Peter Obi , and Rabiu Kwankwaso . Momodu's remarks, delivered during Arise Television's Morning Show on Monday, painted a picture of the APC actively working to destabilize and weaken the opposition parties.

He suggested a deliberate strategy aimed at preventing a unified front against the ruling party. According to Momodu, the APC initially sidelined the ADC, apparently believing that the aforementioned opposition leaders would remain divided, thus simplifying their political landscape. However, Momodu characterized this as a misjudgment, indicating the APC's overconfidence and potentially, a misunderstanding of the dynamics within the opposition. He cited the rapid approval of a particular faction within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as further evidence of this strategy. This act, according to Momodu, suggested that the ruling party was manipulating processes in an effort to maintain control.\Furthermore, Momodu expressed grave concerns regarding the increasing involvement of the judiciary in electoral outcomes and the alleged efforts by high-ranking government officials to influence the courts. He claimed that these officials are deploying substantial resources to gain leverage over the judicial system, ultimately undermining its independence and impartiality. Moreover, Momodu suggested that the government is utilizing economic hardship as a tool to consolidate power, creating a dependency on handouts and potentially influencing voter behavior. This approach, he argued, is a dangerous attempt to establish a one-party state, or alternatively, concentrate power in the hands of a single individual. Momodu emphasized his belief that such attempts, while possibly yielding temporary advantages, are ultimately unsustainable and will fail in the long run. He portrayed a grim outlook, emphasizing that the attempt to centralize power is undemocratic, and the reliance on poverty to influence political outcomes is manipulative. The statement underscores the significance of the upcoming election cycle and the underlying struggle to safeguard democratic principles and maintain the integrity of the electoral processes.\In addition to the aforementioned points, Momodu's statements highlight the critical role played by the opposition parties in Nigeria's political landscape. The willingness of key figures like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso to potentially cooperate or form alliances is portrayed as a crucial factor in shaping the future of Nigerian politics. The APC's reaction to this potential coalition, as described by Momodu, reveals the ruling party's concerns regarding the strength of a united opposition. The narrative underscores the broader themes of power, influence, and political maneuvering prevalent in Nigeria's political environment. Momodu's comments also serve as a call for vigilance, urging citizens to be aware of the strategies employed by political actors and to actively participate in safeguarding democratic values. The issues raised, including the potential manipulation of the judiciary, the use of economic challenges to influence voters, and the efforts to undermine opposition parties, underscore the importance of free and fair elections and a transparent political system. The statements suggest a deep-seated concern about the direction of the country's political system and a plea to uphold the principles of democracy





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Nigeria APC ADC Dele Momodu Atiku Abubakar Peter Obi Rabiu Kwankwaso Opposition Politics Elections Judiciary

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