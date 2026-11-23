Molly Meldrum, the influential Australian music broadcaster and promoter known as 'the Guru', has died in Melbourne. Tributes pour in for the man who shaped the nation's music industry.

Ian Alexander Meldrum, widely known by his affectionate nickname Molly Meldrum and celebrated globally as 'the Guru', passed away peacefully at a hospital in Melbourne. His family confirmed the death occurred in the early hours of Monday, marking the end of a life dedicated to shaping the Australian music landscape for decades. The veteran music promoter and broadcaster leaves behind a legacy defined by his energetic personality, distinctive Stetson hat, and unwavering support for local talent.

Molly Meldrum Career Highlights and Impact

Meldrum served as the heartbeat and champion of the Australian music industry, playing a pivotal role in introducing emerging artists to national audiences. He rose to prominence as the host of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's music television program, Countdown, where he helped launch the careers of iconic acts such as INXS and Kylie Minogue. His work extended beyond local talent, as he also promoted international stars including ABBA, bridging the gap between Australian and global music scenes. This exposure was instrumental in establishing Australia as a significant player in the worldwide entertainment market.

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Tributes from Industry Leaders and Officials

The music community and government officials have expressed profound sorrow at the loss of this cultural icon. John described Meldrum as the single most important influence in Australian pop music, recognizing his enormous contribution to the country's entertainment sector. Australian Arts Minister Tony Burke also paid tribute, stating that one of Meldrum's greatest legacies is the generations of Australians who grew up with his unmistakable enthusiasm. Burke emphasized that Meldrum was a true champion of Australian talent who will be missed but never forgotten by the nation.

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Historic ARIA Recognition and Legacy

In a historic move that underscored his unique position in the industry, Meldrum was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame in 2014. He was the first person who was not a recording artist to receive this highest honor, highlighting the value of promotion and broadcasting in the music ecosystem. His influence reached beyond television, as evidenced by his memorable encounter with King Charles during an interview for Countdown. The King later joked about the experience, noting that while showbusiness wisdom warns against working with animals or children, nobody prepared him for the chaotic energy of Molly Meldrum.

Personal Life and Health Challenges

Born in Victoria in 1943, Meldrum developed a passion for music at a young age, which eventually propelled him to become one of the most recognizable figures in Australian popular culture. His life, however, was marked by significant health challenges following a fall from a ladder in 2011. The incident resulted in an acquired brain injury that required long-term care, yet his family continued to champion his contributions to the arts. Despite these personal struggles, his dedication to broadcasting and artist advocacy remained a central theme of his public life, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural fabric of Australia.