Collins English Dictionary names mogging its Word of the Year for 2026

Collins English Dictionary has crowned mogging, a slang term meaning to outshine or outperform someone, as its Word of the Year for 2026. The word saw a 210 percent increase in usage this year, driven by Generation Z and Generation Alpha.

Collins English Dictionary has named mogging as its Word of the Year for 2026. The dictionary announced the choice on its website on Tuesday. Mogging is a slang term meaning to outshine or outperform someone, often by making another person appear inferior in appearance, confidence or status.

Collins defines mogging as outperforming or outshining someone or something else. The word is believed to have originated as a shortened form of AMOG, meaning alpha male of the group. According to Collins, it emerged around 2016 in bodybuilding culture, where it referred to the most physically dominant man in a gym. It later developed into a verb and spread through online communities, including the manosphere.

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Mogging Enters Mainstream Usage

The dictionary said the expression has since entered mainstream usage. Younger people now use it to describe situations in which someone or something is made to look less impressive by comparison. Members of Generation Z and Generation Alpha use it in a playful and ironic way when someone is upstaged. Collins said usage of the word increased by 210 percent in 2026.

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Managing director Alex Beecroft said in a statement that it is a great example of how Gen Z and Gen Alpha have adopted a word and turned it into humorous slang, making the language their own and mogging the rest of us. Other expressions shortlisted for the annual recognition included firewave, referring to multiple wildfires breaking out over a short period. Ghost job was also shortlisted, meaning a job advertised by an employer with no intention of hiring.

Carspreading describes the trend of vehicle manufacturers producing increasingly larger and heavier cars. The list also featured Manchesterism, a political philosophy associated with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Fricy is a blend of fruity and spicy. Friendslop is a term for low-budget independent video games played among friends.

Other 2026 Dictionary Shortlist Terms

Bixie is a hairstyle between a bob and a pixie cut. P(doom) refers to the estimated probability that artificial intelligence could cause the collapse of human civilisation. Collins said its annual selection reflects changes in the English language and the issues occupying the people who use it. Last year's word of the year was vibe coding, which meant the use of artificial intelligence to tell a machine what you want instead of coding it yourself.

Collins is a printed and online dictionary published by HarperCollins in Glasgow, Scotland. It is known for tracking living, modern language and capturing contemporary slang, technical terms, and global English usage.