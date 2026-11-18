Modupe Uchegbulam passed away in Lagos on November 18, 2026, after a long illness. Her son Amanze Uchegbulam Jr confirmed the death, honoring her legacy as a devoted family matriarch.

Modupe Uchegbulam died on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, at a hospital in Lagos after a protracted illness. She was reportedly surrounded by her children at the time of her passing. This event marks the end of an era for the Uchegbulam family, who have now confirmed the loss to the public through an official statement released by their son.

Family Statement Confirms The Death

Their son, Amanze Uchegbulam Jr, confirmed her passing in a family statement, expressing sadness over the loss of their wife, mother and grandmother. He stated that the announcement was made with profound sorrow but also in humble submission to the will of Almighty God. The statement served as the primary confirmation of the news, ensuring that relatives and acquaintances across Nigeria could be informed of the tragedy promptly.

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Loving Wife And Devoted Mother

The family described the deceased as a loving wife, devoted mother and cherished grandmother whose kindness, strength and affection would remain cherished memories. Amanze Uchegbulam Jr emphasized that while she is deeply missed, the family is grateful to God for the beautiful life she lived and the precious memories she leaves behind. This sentiment reflects the deep respect and love held by the Uchegbulam clan for their matriarch.

Biblical Comfort For The Bereaved

The family also drew comfort from the biblical passage in Psalm 116:15: Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints. This scripture provided a spiritual anchor for the family during this difficult time, offering a religious perspective on the transition of their loved one. The reference to this specific verse highlights the strong faith that guided Modupe Uchegbulam and her family throughout her life and into her final days.

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Connection To Football Administration

While the primary focus remains on her role as a family matriarch, it is worth noting that the surname Uchegbulam is associated with prominent figures in Nigerian football. The text references Uchegbulam, a prominent football administrator, as a former Vice-President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeals Board and former Chairman of the Imo State Football Association. This connection adds a layer of public significance to the family, linking their private grief to the broader sports community in Nigeria.

Legacy And Lasting Memories

As the family begins the mourning process in Lagos, the emphasis remains on the personal attributes of Modupe Uchegbulam rather than any external accolades. Her life is celebrated for the love she instilled in her children and the warmth she shared with her grandchildren. The official confirmation ensures that her legacy as a pillar of the Uchegbulam family is preserved and remembered fondly by all who knew her.