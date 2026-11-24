INEC has scheduled a nationwide mock accreditation exercise for November 28, 2026, to test BVAS and result transmission ahead of the 2027 elections, while CODE urges Nigerians to scrutinise candidates and demand accountability.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will hold a nationwide Mock Accreditation Exercise on November 28, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections. The commission urged Nigerians to participate in the exercise.

Victoria Meci, INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity, made the call during an appearance on Channels Television. She said the exercise would test the readiness and functionality of electoral technology, particularly the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). We don't want to wait till the elections before we test the ruggedness, readiness and functionality of the system, Meci said. She acknowledged challenges during the 2023 general elections and said INEC was taking proactive steps to address shortcomings.

Also read INEC Queries 54 Officials Over 2027 Voter Registration Irregularities

INEC Adjusts BVAS Accreditation Threshold

Meci disclosed that INEC had reduced the accreditation threshold to 850 voters per BVAS machine. Polling units with more than 850 registered voters would receive multiple BVAS devices for a smoother accreditation process. On electronic transmission of results, Meci said Nigerians would be able to follow candidates' performance as results are uploaded, subject to network availability. The commission has assured Nigerians that, if the network is in order, results will be uploaded to the IREV portal, she said.

She encouraged Nigerians to monitor the process and report challenges encountered during the exercise. INEC would deploy trained personnel to selected polling units, with adequate training provided ahead of the exercise. The list of designated polling units has been published on INEC's official website. On security, Meci said INEC was working with security agencies to ensure the safety of electoral personnel and voters at all designated polling units.

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The commission expects the mock exercise to identify and address possible technical challenges before the 2027 elections. Meanwhile, Connected Development (CODE) urged Nigerians to scrutinise candidates' campaign promises and demand accountability ahead of the 2027 general elections. The organisation said citizens should look beyond campaign slogans and demand specific commitments, including how proposed policies would be funded and implemented.

CODE founder Hamzat Lawal said, I ask every candidate, of every party, to tell us not only what you will do but how you will fund it, by when, and how we can hold you to it. Publish your plans. Commit to open budgets and open contracting. Give us dates and figures, not slogans.

Lawal Urges Voter Participation Accountability

Lawal spoke after returning from a year of academic study at the Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex, United Kingdom, as a Chevening Scholar. He studied Governance, Development and Public Policy. He urged young Nigerians not to be discouraged from participating in the elections. He said, Do not let anyone talk you out of this election.

Do not sell your vote, and do not sit it out. Collect your voter card, know your candidates, and protect your vote on election day.

Then, the morning after, start asking for the receipts. Lawal said CODE would observe the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for January 16, 2027, and the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections slated for February 6, 2027. The organisation will deploy its citizen-led election observation platform, Uzabe, developed with Ushahidi, to monitor activities before, during and after the elections.

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CODE Deploys Uzabe Election Observation

The observation mission will focus on collection of PVCs, campaign activities, vote buying, misuse of state resources, early warning signs of violence, misinformation and inclusion of women, young people and persons with disabilities. On election day, observers will monitor polling unit opening, accreditation using BVAS, secrecy of the ballot, intimidation, violence, vote buying and vote counting. CODE will pay particular attention to electronic transmission of polling unit results to INEC's Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

It will document instances where the manual results exception was invoked under Section 60(3) of the Electoral Act 2026, which allows manual results in the event of communication failure. Lawal said CODE would deploy observers to polling units and collation centres nationwide, with reports verified before publication. The organisation, which has observed Nigerian elections since 2011, deployed more than 20,000 volunteer observers across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory during the 2023 general elections.

The 2027 mission will also track post-election disputes and violence, compare declared results with polling unit figures and monitor elected governments against campaign promises. CODE will share verified reports of vote buying and other electoral offences with INEC and relevant anti-corruption and financial intelligence agencies. At the briefing, Lawal unveiled a joint report titled Gender and Feminist Misrepresentation in Nigeria's Digital Environment, produced by Social Voices Media and Development Foundation with support from the Hamzat Lawal Initiative and CODE.

Report Highlights Digital Gender Misrepresentation

The report examined 282 posts and online discussion threads on Facebook and X between August and October 2025, documenting misogyny, misinformation, victim-blaming and technology-facilitated gender-based violence. Lawal said online harassment and misrepresentation of feminism could discourage women from participating in public debates and political activities, especially as the country approaches another election season.

He called on social media platforms to respond more quickly to gender-based abuse and false claims, and urged political parties and candidates to reject online attacks against women. He also called for greater transparency in government spending, particularly security votes, local government allocations and budget implementation. He said CODE would continue using its Follow The Money initiative to track public funds and monitor delivery of government projects in communities.