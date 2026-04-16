Mobile Police Officer Arrested in Connection with Fatal Armed Robbery in Niger State

A mobile police officer, Jido Ahmed, has been apprehended in Niger State following an armed robbery incident that resulted in the death of a fuel attendant. The incident occurred at a filling station in Kontagora Local Government Area, where two assailants, one identified as a police officer, demanded money after purchasing fuel. The attendant's resistance led to him being shot and killed. Police engaged in a shootout with the suspects, leading to the arrest of one officer who was injured and disarmed. An AK-47 rifle and ammunition were recovered. Efforts are underway to capture the second suspect. The Niger State Police Command has not yet commented on the incident.

In a troubling development unfolding in Niger State , a mobile police officer, identified as Jido Ahmed, has reportedly been taken into custody in connection with an armed robbery that tragically claimed the life of a fuel attendant in the Kontagora Local Government Area. The suspect, who was reportedly attached to the 61 PMF Kontagora unit and currently on special duty in the Agwara area, was apprehended following a swift police response to the violent crime. Sources within the Niger State Police Command, as reported by Zagazola Makama, a publication dedicated to counter-insurgency efforts in the Lake Chad region, revealed the details of the incident that has sent shockwaves through the community.

The incident reportedly began around 2:40 pm on Wednesday when the command received an urgent distress call regarding an armed robbery at the Garun Mallam filling station, located behind BCG Garage in Kontagora. According to accounts from police sources, two armed individuals, one of whom was allegedly clad in a mobile police uniform and arrived on a motorcycle, descended upon the filling station. Their motive was ostensibly to extort money from the fuel attendant after they had purchased fuel. The situation escalated dramatically when the attendant, identified as 20-year-old Jibrin Inuwa of Garun Mallam, attempted to resist the demands of the robbers.

In a brutal act of violence, one of the assailants fired a shot directly at the attendant, striking him in the chest before fleeing the scene with an unspecified amount of money. The gravity of the attack was immediately apparent, and the victim was rushed to the General Hospital in Kontagora. Tragically, medical personnel at the hospital confirmed Jibrin Inuwa's death. His body was subsequently released to his grieving family for burial arrangements, in accordance with Islamic rites.

The immediate aftermath of the robbery saw a determined pursuit by police patrol teams from the 'A' Division Kontagora. Led by the divisional police officer, the teams tracked the suspects to the Dadinkowa area, situated behind a vigilante office. Upon locating the perpetrators, a fierce exchange of gunfire ensued between the police and the armed robbers. During the intense gun battle, one of the suspects, later identified as the mobile police officer, was eventually overpowered. He sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, was disarmed, and subsequently arrested. He was initially transported to the General Hospital in Kontagora for immediate medical attention and was later referred to the Police Clinic in Minna for further treatment.

Authorities were able to recover an AK-47 rifle, bearing the serial number 38262, along with 12 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, from the arrested suspect. The investigation is ongoing, with concerted efforts being made to locate and apprehend the second suspect who managed to evade capture. The Niger State Police Command, when approached for comment by TheCable, has so far declined to provide any official statement on the matter, leaving many questions unanswered about the circumstances surrounding this grave incident.





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Police Officer Arrest Armed Robbery Fatal Shooting Niger State Kontagora

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