Mobile Phone Battery Explosion Sparks Fire at Ibadan Commercial Complex

Firefighters in Oyo State responded promptly to a fire caused by a mobile phone battery explosion at Tecno Complex in Ibadan, preventing the blaze from spreading to neighboring shops. No casualties were recorded.

The Oyo State Fire Services Agency swiftly responded to and extinguished a fire outbreak at the Tecno Complex , located at Mokola Roundabout in Ibadan . The incident, which occurred on Monday evening, was triggered by the explosion of a mobile phone battery .

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the agency's chairman, Moroof Akinwande, the fire was reported at approximately 8:15 p.m. A distress call from Mr. Oluyomade Adepeju alerted authorities to a shop fire within the complex. Firefighters, under the leadership of Assistant Chief Fire Service (ACFS) Amoo, promptly mobilized to the scene. Upon arrival, they found that a second-floor shop was fully engulfed in flames, with dense smoke billowing from the building.

The crew acted quickly to contain and extinguish the blaze, preventing it from spreading to adjacent shops and other nearby properties. Preliminary investigations confirmed that the explosion of a mobile phone battery ignited combustible materials in the shop, sparking the fire. Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the incident.

The firefighting operations concluded successfully, with the equipment returning to the station by 10:58 p.m. The agency's chairman, Akinwande, praised the Nigeria Police Force officers from the Mokola Divisional Headquarters for ensuring adequate security during the operation. He used the opportunity to urge the public to strictly follow safety guidelines when using electrical and electronic devices to avoid similar fire disasters.

Akinwande also stressed the critical importance of installing fire extinguishers in commercial buildings to enable an immediate response during the early stages of a fire outbreak





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Fire Outbreak Mobile Phone Battery Ibadan Oyo State Fire Services Tecno Complex

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