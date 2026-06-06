Mirra Andreeva Wins First Grand Slam Title at French Open

Mirra Andreeva has won her first Grand Slam title at the French Open, defeating Maja Chwalinska in straight sets. This victory makes her the youngest Roland Garros women's singles champion since Monica Seles in 1992.

Mirra Andreeva has won her first Grand Slam title at the French Open . The 19-year-old Russian defeated Maja Chwalinska in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. This victory makes her the youngest Roland Garros women's singles champion since Monica Seles in 1992.

Andreeva also became the first player born after 2005 to win a Grand Slam title. Chwalinska, the world number 114, had an impressive run in the tournament, winning nine matches in the French capital.

However, she ultimately fell short in the final, which marked the end of an astonishing qualifying run. Chwalinska's defeat brought her career to a new level, as she will now climb to 21 in the world rankings and compete regularly in tennis' biggest tournaments. The match was a closely contested affair, with both players struggling with the occasion and the blustery conditions on centre court. Chwalinska displayed some early nerves, but Andreeva eventually broke through to take the lead.

The Russian dug in and moved into the ascendancy, reeling off a comfortable hold before powering to a one-set lead. Chwalinska refused to give in, holding to make it 5-1 before breaking Andreeva.

However, the new world number six was not to be denied, as she pounced in the very next game to claim the biggest trophy of her fledgling career. Andreeva's victory marked a milestone in her career, as she became the first player born after 2005 to win a Grand Slam title. The Coupe Suzanne Lenglen will now take centre spot in Andreeva's burgeoning trophy cabinet, which already features two WTA 1000 titles





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