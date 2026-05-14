Minister Wike Praises Road Project Linking Gomani to Yangoji in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing road project linking Gomani to Yangoji in Abuja, stating that it aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to spread infrastructure beyond city centres and open up satellite communities under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory , FCT, Nyesom Wike , on Thursday expressed satisfaction with the ongoing road project linking Gomani to Yangoji in Abuja, saying the development aligns with President Bola Tinubu ’s directive to spread infrastructure beyond city centres and open up satellite communities under the Renewed Hope Agenda .

Speaking during an inspection of the project in Abuja on Thursday, Wike said the Tinubu administration deliberately prioritised rural and satellite town development to curb rural-urban migration and improve connectivity across the FCT. According to him, the road project forms part of a broader infrastructure drive that began with the A2-Pai road, which was inaugurated by President Tinubu during his second year in office.

The minister noted that work on the project had reached an advanced stage, with the bridge already launched and drainage works nearing completion. Wike disclosed that the road would be among projects scheduled for inauguration during activities marking President Tinubu’s third anniversary in office this June. He commended Zeberced Construction Company for delivering quality work and adhering to agreed timelines.

The minister also praised the management and staff of the company for their commitment to ensuring the completion of the project. He added that the President would be pleased to see infrastructure extending to underserved communities across the territory





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Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike Bola Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda Rural-Urban Migration Satellite Town Development Road Project A2-Pai Road Contractor Quality Work Agreed Timelines Inauguration President Tinubu Underserved Communities

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