Minister Urges Nigerian Media to De‑Emphasise Terrorist and Bandit Activities

At a national security summit, Information Minister Mohammed Idris called on journalists to prioritize patriotism and reduce front‑page coverage of criminal acts, stressing responsible reporting and highlighting recent security successes.

The federal government has issued a clear warning to media houses across the nation, urging them to avoid giving undue prominence to criminal acts in their coverage.

At a two‑day national security summit convened by the Nigeria Union of Journalists in partnership with the Department of State Services, the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, addressed journalists, editors and publishers on the need to place patriotism and the stability of the country above sensational headlines. He stressed that the responsibility of the press is not only to inform but also to weigh the impact of each story on the collective psyche of the nation.

By relegating the exploits of terrorists, bandits and other violent actors to the margins, the media can deny those groups the publicity they seek and reinforce the message that the state is in control of its security challenges. Idris reminded the assembly that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains firmly committed to protecting press freedom while also demanding a higher standard of responsible journalism.

He acknowledged the essential role of reporters in documenting events, but warned that the most skilled journalist is the one who knows what to leave out when the public interest calls for restraint.

"The best reporter and the best editor is the one who knows what not to report in the interest of nation‑building," he said, adding that front‑page stories that glorify criminal acts only serve to embolden the perpetrators. He called for an immediate shift in editorial policy, urging newsrooms to highlight the successes of the armed forces and law‑enforcement agencies rather than allowing the deeds of bandits and militants to dominate public discourse.

The minister also highlighted recent victories achieved by the military and security agencies in the ongoing fight against terrorism and banditry, pointing to several operations that have resulted in the rescue of hostages, the dismantling of armed camps and the arrest of high‑profile suspects. He warned that misinformation spread without verification undermines national security, while the dismissal of legitimate public concerns can erode trust in institutions.

Idris concluded by stating that a stable media environment is essential for a stable nation, and that no media organisation can thrive in an environment of fear and uncertainty. He called on all journalists to adopt a balanced approach that informs the public, supports the credibility of security forces and contributes to the broader goal of national unity and peace





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Media Policy National Security Responsible Journalism Terrorism Coverage Nigerian Press

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