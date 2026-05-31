Minister Urges Former President Jonathan to Reject PDP Nomination

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to reject his nomination as the 2027 presidential candidate by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo , has urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to immediately reject his nomination as the 2027 presidential candidate by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ).

Reacting to the news on social media platform X, Keyamo described the development as a bizarre comedy taken too far by political actors who are dragging a revered statesman into an illegitimate exercise. The minister warned that accepting the nomination from a faction not officially recognised on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) website would damage Jonathan's global image.

For the sake of his global image, President Goodluck Jonathan must IMMEDIATELY issue a strong no, thank you statement, lest Nigerians begin to recall the clueless campaign that got him out of power, Keyamo stated. The minister's warning follows the ratification of Jonathan as the sole 2027 presidential candidate by the Kabiru Turaki-led PDP faction on Saturday.

The nomination ceremony was swiftly executed in under 20 minutes at a substituted venue in Abuja after security operatives blocked access to the original site. Fred Agbedi, a close ally of the former president, accepted the certificate of return on Jonathan's behalf in the presence of prominent party chieftains, including Prof. Jerry Gana and Adolphus Wabara.

The event took place amid an order from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who had directed Abuja facility owners to only host political leadership groups officially recognised by INEC. Security forces had sealed the initial venue, the A-Class Event Centre in Wuse 2, on Friday night under the guise of maintaining public peace.

While Wike's faction holds current INEC recognition, the rival camp-backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde-moved forward with Jonathan's endorsement, maintaining their legitimacy by citing a recent Supreme Court ruling regarding the suspension of leaders within Wike's camp





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Festus Keyamo Goodluck Jonathan PDP 2027 Presidential Candidate INEC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PDP faction denies plans to make Jonathan 2027 presidential candidateA faction of the Peoples Democratic Party has distanced itself from reports alleging that it planned to hold a convention to affirm former President

Read more »

PDP Faction Speaks on Alleged Plot to Endorse Jonathan for 2027 PresidencyA faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has dismissed reports claiming that it planned to organise a convention to endorse former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.The group described the reports as false and unauthorised.

Read more »

BREAKING: PDP Dares Wike, Vows to Ratify Jonathan’s Candidacy at Scheduled VenueThe Interim National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dared the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, vowing to proceed with its special convention to ratify the presidential candidacy of former President Goodluck Jonathan despite threats of a shutdown.

Read more »

2027: Wike PDP faction disowns Jonathan as presidential candidateThe faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, loyal to FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has denied plans to make former president Goodluck Jonathan its

Read more »