Minister Umahi condemns deceit in politics and champions Tinubu's infrastructure legacy

During a visit to the Lagos‑Calabar Coastal Superhighway, Minister of Works David Umahi warned that false promises undermine credible leadership, challenged Peter Obi's alleged pledge to halt Tinubu projects, and praised the president's long‑term development agenda.

The Honourable Minister of Works, Senator Engr. David Umahi , CON, used a site visit to the Lagos‑Calabar Coastal Superhighway in Epe, Lagos State on 19 June 2026 to underline a message he says defines genuine leadership: truth, accountability and a record that can be verified.

He warned that no politician can reach the presidency through deception and challenged political rivals to substantiate their claims with evidence. During the inspection, Umahi addressed a wave of social‑media rumours suggesting that former Anambra governor Peter Obi had pledged to halt President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's legacy infrastructure projects if he were to win the 2023 election.

The minister described the purported statement as "painful" and expressed hope that Obi had not actually made such a promise, insisting that Nigerians would reject any attempt to undermine ongoing development initiatives. He stressed that deceit erodes public trust and that the electorate will not be swayed by empty rhetoric.





Drawing on his personal experience, Umahi recounted his tenure as deputy governor under the then‑governor Peter Obi and his familiarity with Obi's stance on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the controversies surrounding Nnamdi Kanu. He asserted that Obi should own up to his past actions rather than downplay them, especially when those actions have had serious implications for the security and stability of the Southeast.

"Leaders must not joke with the thousands of people who lost their lives during the Monday sit‑at‑home orders," he said, adding that Obi's silence on the matter signals a willingness to pursue the presidency by any means, a path Umahi warned would be detrimental to the nation. The minister also highlighted the concerted efforts of Southeast governors to maintain peace and explore political solutions for the region, noting that they are working with the federal government to address the concerns of the IPOB movement.





Turning to the infrastructure project itself, Umahi lauded the Lagos‑Calabar Coastal Superhighway as a tangible embodiment of President Tinubu's long‑term vision for national growth. He described the highway as "highly innovative" and a concrete illustration of the president's commitment to connectivity and economic development that transcends his tenure as Lagos governor.

The minister urged members of the Obedient Movement to compare the records of President Tinubu and Peter Obi, inviting a side‑by‑side analysis of the master plans each produced while in office and the projects that have endured beyond their terms. He also referenced other unfinished initiatives, such as the dredging of the River Niger corridor, suggesting that earlier execution would have yielded substantial benefits for the Southeast and the country as a whole.

Reinforcing his political allegiance, Umahi announced that Ebonyi State has formally adopted President Tinubu's leadership and pledged continued support, dismissing any claims that the state might align with opposition movements. He concluded with a personal affirmation of his faith, declaring himself both a prophet and a priest, and urging that his words be taken as a divine promise for the nation's future





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