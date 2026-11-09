Minister suspends broadcast licence fee reviews and orders NBC to speed up code review

Nigeria's Information Minister Mohammed Idris has suspended all broadcast licence fee reviews and directed the NBC to accelerate its review of the National Broadcasting Code. He also promised action on the Digital Switch-Over, the 45-day advertising payment period and access to financing and spectrum.

Nigeria's Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has announced the suspension of all broadcast licence fee reviews until further notice. He said the move was part of measures to ease the financial pressures facing the country's broadcasting industry.

Idris announced the decision in Abuja on Monday when a delegation of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, BON, led by its Chairman, Senior High Chief Dr Tony Akiotu, paid him a courtesy visit. The visit followed the organisation's 82nd General Assembly. The minister, in a statement by his media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim, said the suspension followed concerns BON raised over the rising cost of operating broadcast stations.

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Minister Suspends Broadcast Licence Fee Reviews

He said all proposed fee increases had been put on hold and directed the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, to ensure compliance. Any increase in licence fees is hereby put on hold. All reviews relating to licences are suspended until further notice. I am directing the NBC to ensure strict compliance while we review the situation, Idris said.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to creating a more conducive environment for the growth and sustainability of the broadcasting industry. He also directed the Director-General of the NBC to expedite the review of the National Broadcasting Code. The minister said the review should ensure the regulatory framework remains responsive to developments and emerging realities in the broadcasting industry. On the Digital Switch-Over, DSO, Idris promised to convene a stakeholders' meeting to address outstanding issues affecting the transition.

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Addressing BON's request for enforcement of the 45-day payment period for advertising services, Idris disclosed that he had already directed the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, ARCON, to ensure full implementation. He assured the delegation that the ministry would engage relevant stakeholders on access to affordable financing and spectrum allocation concerns. Idris emphasised the critical role of broadcasting in strengthening democracy, promoting national cohesion and ensuring citizens have access to credible and accurate information.

Idris Urges Ethical Journalism Before 2027 Elections

He urged broadcasters to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, fairness and ethical journalism, particularly as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections. Freedom of expression must go with responsibility. You cannot simply say anything and claim to be practising journalism. Journalism has standards, procedures and ethics, he said.

I urge broadcasters to ensure that what they report is factual, responsible and promotes national unity and peaceful coexistence. The minister congratulated BON on the successful hosting of its 82nd General Assembly in Calabar, Cross River State. He reiterated the Federal Government's commitment to sustained dialogue and collaboration with broadcasting stakeholders to strengthen the industry and promote its long-term development. He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to sustained dialogue with broadcasters.

Earlier, BON Chairman Akiotu commended the minister for his intervention during the June 2026 DSO launch. He noted that the stakeholders' meeting the minister convened helped address concerns about ensuring a level playing field for operators. Akiotu also highlighted several challenges confronting the industry. They include the review of the National Broadcasting Code, broadcast licence fees, rising operational costs, access to financing, spectrum allocation and implementation of the 45-day advertising payment period.

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BON believes in dialogue, consultation and mediation to prevent a breakdown of industrial harmony in the broadcasting industry, he said. We are grateful for your personal intervention during the DSO launch and seek your continued support in addressing the challenges affecting our members.