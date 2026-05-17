Minister Oyetola to Open PMAWCA Board Meeting in Lagos

The Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) has announced that Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, will open the board of directors meeting of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) in Lagos on May 18. The three-day meeting, scheduled for May 18 to 20, will bring together chief executives and senior maritime officials from across West and Central Africa to discuss developments in the regional port sector.

Stay connected via Google News Gboyega Oyetola , minister of marine and blue economy , will on Monday open the board of directors meeting of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa ( PMAWCA ) in Lagos .

The Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) said the three-day meeting, scheduled for May 18 to 20, will bring together chief executives and senior maritime officials from across West and Central Africa to discuss developments in the regional port sector. The authority said discussions will focus on improving port infrastructure, strengthening logistics systems, deepening regional cooperation, and expanding the developmental impact of ports on host communities under the theme, ‘Ports of the Future: Combining Logistical Resilience with Inclusive Community Development’.

Abubakar Dantsoho, NPA managing director (MD) and PMAWCA president, will host the meeting, which is expected to serve as a platform for aligning regional priorities on maritime development. Dantsoho said the meeting would focus on aligning regional port strategies and improving cooperation among member states.

‘The meeting affords us all, as chief executives and stakeholders, the platform to reiterate the pivotal role that ports play in shaping the future of humanity’, he said. ‘With ports serving as gateways of prosperity and linking nations to the international community, their demonstrated leadership in advancing sustainable development goals cannot be overemphasised. ’ NPA added that the meeting will examine port security, infrastructure expansion, trade connectivity and strategies for improving maritime systems across the sub-region.

It added that Nigeria’s role as host reflects its leadership within West and Central African maritime affairs, following the 43rd PMAWCA annual council and managing directors’ roundtable in 2023. Participants are expected to review midterm committee reports and consider frameworks for stronger collaboration among member ports





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PMAWCA Port Management Association Of West And Centra Minister Of Marine And Blue Economy Gboyega Oyetola Port Management Association Of West And Centra Lagos Regional Port Sector Maritime Development Port Infrastructure Logistics Systems Regional Cooperation Community Development Ports Of The Future Combining Logistical Resilience With Inclusive Port Security Infrastructure Expansion Trade Connectivity Maritime Systems Aligning Regional Port Strategies Improving Cooperation Among Member States Nigeria’S Leadership Within West And Central A Reviewing Midterm Committee Reports Considering Frameworks For Stronger Collaborat

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