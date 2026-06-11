Minister of Works David Umahi Dismisses Social Media Allegations During Infrastructure Inspection

Senator Engr. David Umahi addresses and denies social media claims during a tour of South East infrastructure projects, emphasizing his record of integrity and focus on national duty.

The Honourable Minister of Works, His Excellency, Senator Engr. David Umahi , conducted an extensive inspection tour of several major infrastructure projects across the South East region on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

During this high-profile visit, the Minister took the opportunity to address various allegations that had been circulating on social media, specifically those posted by an individual identified as TracyNither Ohiri. Rather than reacting with hostility, the Minister used the platform to clarify his position and reinforce his image as a disciplined public servant.

He expressed gratitude to those who are familiar with his character and professional conduct, noting that during his time as a party chairman, he maintained a standard of fairness and integrity toward everyone he presided over, regardless of gender. He emphasized that there has never been a legitimate claim of harassment or outstanding debts associated with his leadership, asserting that his record is clear.

Expanding on his professional history, Senator Umahi highlighted his eight-year tenure as governor, during which he achieved significant milestones in infrastructure development. He argued that his track record of success speaks for itself and that any claims of being owed or acting improperly are likely the result of mischievous intentions. The Minister remained composed and unfazed by the digital noise, describing such experiences as common for anyone occupying a high-ranking public office.

He stated that he is not worried about the narratives found on social media, as he has fought many battles in his political career and such challenges only serve to make him stronger and more resilient in his pursuit of national goals. By framing the allegations as trivial, he sought to diminish their impact and refocus the conversation on his administrative achievements.

In a moment that brought lighthearted laughter to those accompanying him, the Minister employed humor to illustrate the absurdity of the claims. He joked about the notion of him chasing a woman for twelve years, suggesting that for such a claim to be believable, the accuser would have to be someone of extraordinary status, such as the Queen of England. He characterized the social media posts as mere attempts to keep online platforms lively rather than factual accounts of events.

Despite the humor, his underlying message remained firm: he will not allow distractions to derail his focus from his official duties. He concluded by urging the public and the media to shift their attention toward more pressing global issues, specifically referencing the conflict in Iran, while allowing him to concentrate on his job as the Minister of Works.

His primary objective remains the delivery of quality infrastructure to the Nigerian people, and he made it clear that personal attacks would not interfere with this national responsibility





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David Umahi Ministry Of Works Nigeria Infrastructure Social Media Allegations South East Tour

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