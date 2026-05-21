Minister of Works Calls for Massive Support for Tinubu in 2027 Presidential Election

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has called on South-East voters to massively support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, warning that the region risks losing key federal infrastructure projects if it fails to align politically with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has called on South-East voters to massively support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election , warning that the region risks losing key federal infrastructure projects if it fails to align politically with the ruling All Progressives Congress , APC.

Umahi made the remarks on Wednesday during an inspection of ongoing federal road and bridge projects in Ebonyi State. The minister said the current administration had committed huge resources to infrastructure development across the South-East in a way no previous government had done. Speaking during the tour, Umahi pointed to several ongoing projects as evidence of the Federal Government’s commitment to the region.

He particularly highlighted the Calabar–Ebonyi–Benue–Nasarawa–Abuja Superhighway, describing it as one of the signature projects of the Tinubu administration. According to him, the section stretching from Ndibe Beach in Ebonyi State to the Ebonyi–Benue boundary spans about 123 kilometres. He said the road is being constructed with reinforced concrete pavement and fitted with solar-powered streetlights at a cost estimated at over N450 billion.

The minister disclosed that the Federal Government had already released 50 per cent of the funding for the project, adding that plans were also underway for the dualisation of some sections considered critical to movement and economic activities. Umahi further explained that another section of the corridor, extending from the Ebonyi–Benue boundary through parts of Benue, Kogi and Nasarawa states to the Oweto Bridge axis, covers about 178 kilometres with a contract value put at N685 billion.

While admitting that contractors handling some federal projects were facing funding difficulties, the former Ebonyi governor maintained that President Tinubu had assured the ministry that outstanding payments would be settled. The minister, however, tied continued federal attention to political support for the APC ahead of the next general election. He insisted that projects of such scale could only be delivered through strong federal backing.

Umahi argued that previous political leaders merely used some of the projects as campaign promises without execution. The minister also dismissed claims that the South-East was being sidelined under the current administration. According to him, the appointment of an Igbo man as Minister of Works and the spread of projects across the region showed that the zone had regained relevance at the national level.

Umahi urged political leaders in the region to openly defend the Tinubu administration and educate residents on what he described as the achievements of the government in infrastructure, security, healthcare and youth empowerment. He projected that significant portions of the ongoing projects would be completed before the end of the year. Umahi appealed to South-East voters not to approach the 2027 election with sentiment. He declared that Ebonyi State would deliver overwhelming support for Tinubu in the next election.

The last election outcome was an accident of history and it will not repeat itself, Umahi declared





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2027 Presidential Election South-East Voters Bola Ahmed Tinubu All Progressives Congress Infrastructure Development Calabar–Ebonyi–Benue–Nasarawa–Abuja Superhighw Reinforced Concrete Pavement Solar-Powered Streetlights Federal Government Political Support South-East Ebonyi State President Tinubu Strategic Planning Sentiment Achievements Infrastructure Security Healthcare Youth Empowerment

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