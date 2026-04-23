Minister of Power, Adelabu, Resigns to Pursue Oyo Governorship Ambition

Adebayo Adelabu has resigned as Nigeria's Minister of Power to focus on his campaign for the governorship of Oyo State. The resignation takes effect on April 30th, following his formal notification to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The Nigerian political landscape has seen a significant development with the resignation of Adebayo Adelabu from his position as Minister of Power. President Bola Tinubu appointed Adelabu to the ministerial role in August 2023, a decision that was subsequently affirmed by the Nigerian Senate.

However, Adelabu formally tendered his resignation on Wednesday, April 17th, during a meeting with George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF). The resignation letter was presented to Akume in the presence of other officials. This move signals Adelabu’s intention to pursue a governorship bid in his home state of Oyo. The resignation is scheduled to become official on April 30th, allowing for a transition period within the Ministry of Power.

Following the submission of his resignation, Adelabu swiftly returned to Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, where he received a jubilant welcome from a large gathering of supporters. Reports and visual evidence, including footage obtained by TheCable, depict a scene of enthusiastic celebration as Adelabu’s convoy traversed the city. He was seen actively engaging with his supporters, waving from the window of his vehicle while being cheered by the crowds lining the streets from the airport to his residence.

This outpouring of support underscores the significant political capital Adelabu possesses within Oyo State and highlights the anticipation surrounding his potential candidacy for the governorship. Despite the widespread speculation and public interest in his future plans, Adelabu has, as of now, refrained from making extensive public statements regarding his resignation or his specific governorship ambitions. Sources close to the minister indicate his continued dedication to addressing the pressing electricity challenges facing the nation during his remaining time in office.

In his formal resignation letter, Adelabu explicitly cited the provisions of the Electoral Act as the primary driver behind his decision. He emphasized his commitment to full compliance with electoral regulations and his desire to dedicate his full attention and resources to his pursuit of the governorship in Oyo State.

Furthermore, Adelabu used the opportunity to reflect on the complexities of the power sector and the need for enhanced coordination and leadership. He suggested that sustained progress in the sector would necessitate a more centralized authority capable of harmonizing policy direction and ensuring effective execution. This observation points to potential structural challenges within the Ministry of Power and a call for greater strategic alignment.

The timing of his resignation allows the President to appoint a successor before the end of April, ensuring continuity in the crucial work of addressing Nigeria’s power needs. The political implications of Adelabu’s move are considerable, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the upcoming gubernatorial election in Oyo State and prompting a reshuffle within the federal cabinet





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Adebayo Adelabu Minister Of Power Oyo State Governorship Resignation Nigeria Politics

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