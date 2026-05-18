Minister of Education Tunji Alausa Discusses Nigeria's Education Reforms and Data-Driven Governance at Education World Forum

The minister of education, Tunji Alausa, discussed Nigeria's foundational learning reforms and data-driven governance at the Education World Forum in London. He announced that the federal government now has credible data to guide more effective allocation of resources in the education sector and that Nigeria had successfully unified foundational literacy delivery under a single national standard.

The minister of education, Tunji Alausa, announced that the federal government now has credible data to guide more effective allocation of resources in the education sector.

He spoke at the Education World Forum in London, where he engaged education ministers and global stakeholders on Nigeria’s foundational learning reforms. Alausa revealed that Nigeria had successfully unified foundational literacy delivery under a single national standard covering both formal and non-formal education systems. He also mentioned the accelerated basic education programme (ABEP), developed by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), which delivers the same foundational literacy and numeracy outcomes for out-of-school children and adolescents within three years.

Alausa emphasized efforts to address Nigeria's out-of-school children crisis, stating that ABEP provides a recognised pathway for children outside the formal system to transition into Junior Secondary School. He also highlighted the newly deployed national education data initiative (NEDI) and its role in exposing critical gaps in donor funding effectiveness. Alausa further mentioned the national policy on foundational literacy and numeracy and the government's plans to increase the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) share of the consolidated revenue fund





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Education World Forum Education Reforms Accelerated Basic Education Programme (ABEP) Out-Of-School Children Crisis Data-Driven Governance National Education Data Initiative (NEDI) National Policy On Foundational Literacy And N Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)

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