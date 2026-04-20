Minister Nyesom Wike Urges PDP to Facilitate Mass Return of Defected Members

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike calls on the Peoples Democratic Party leadership to form a strong committee to reconcile and bring back politicians who left the party, emphasizing unity and strength for future electoral success.

The political landscape within the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) witnessed a significant moment of internal reflection during the recent 108th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the Wadata Plaza headquarters in Abuja . Nyesom Wike , the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and a prominent leader within the party, took to the floor to advocate for an aggressive outreach program aimed at bringing back members who had previously defected to rival political entities.

During his address, Wike emphasized that the strength of the party lies in its numbers, asserting that the philosophy of the more, the merrier should serve as the guiding principle for the current leadership. He explicitly urged the National Working Committee, under the stewardship of Abdulrahman Mohammed, to constitute a dedicated reconciliation committee tasked with identifying and engaging those who sought refuge in other parties during periods of internal uncertainty. Wike argued that many of these departures were motivated by transient political anxieties rather than ideological shifts, suggesting that if the leadership demonstrates sincere intent, many of these politicians would be willing to return to their original fold. He promised that those who return would be entitled to their full entitlements and status, signaling a move toward full reintegration rather than punitive measures against former members. Furthermore, Wike underscored his own unwavering commitment to the party, declaring that he has been a consistent member since the inception of the current political dispensation in 1998 and has no intention of abandoning the platform. He expressed optimism regarding the legal challenges currently facing the party, praising the legal team for their diligent efforts and invoking divine providence as a guarantor of future electoral success. The minister also took the opportunity to commend the party leadership for reclaiming the national secretariat, framing the physical occupancy of the building as the ultimate mark of legitimacy for the current executive committee. He challenged any splinter factions to demonstrate their own standing by attempting to operate from the official party headquarters, asserting that the PDP has firmly moved past its previous crises and is now focused on long-term institutional stability. This call for unity was echoed by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Mao Ohuabunwa, who stressed that the time for internal contests is over, and the party must now prioritize a cohesive front to achieve its national objectives. The party leadership maintains that they are actively reaching out to aggrieved members, acknowledging that for the PDP to survive and thrive in a competitive Nigerian political climate, it must bridge the gaps created by past grievances and align its members toward a unified mission for future electoral cycles. The atmosphere at the meeting reflected a strategic pivot towards consolidation, with the party leadership positioning itself to re-emerge as a formidable and welcoming structure for those who once felt disillusioned by the state of affairs within the organization





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