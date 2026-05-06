Minister Nyesom Wike Defends FCT Land Use Changes and Funding for Teacher Salaries

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addresses concerns regarding the conversion of public land to residential use and explains the financial mechanism used to settle primary school teacher debts.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike , has formally defended the government decision to reallocate various parcels of land that were originally designated for public facilities, including hospitals, within the Federal Capital Territory.

During a detailed media engagement in Abuja, Wike asserted that the administration maintains the absolute legal authority to review and adjust development plans to ensure they remain aligned with the evolving needs of the growing population. He specifically addressed the criticisms surrounding the reported conversion of land in districts such as Wuye from public utility use to residential purposes, dismissing these concerns as misplaced.

According to the minister, the decision making process regarding land use is a prerogative of the government, which can be altered whenever it is deemed necessary for the greater good of the city. He argued that urban planning must be a dynamic process, emphasizing that the city cannot be governed by outdated projections or static master plans drawn decades ago.

He maintained that as technology advances and societal requirements change, the government must have the flexibility to reconfigure land use to reflect current realities. For instance, he noted that large areas once reserved for infrastructure like power substations are often no longer practical due to modern technological advancements, making it logical to repurpose such land.

In addressing the specific lack of a planned hospital in the Wuye district, Minister Wike explained that the government must make strategic priorities based on the availability of resources and the broader public interest. He questioned the notion that a hospital must be placed in one specific district first, arguing that the government will determine the optimal location for such facilities based on actual need and budget constraints.

He stressed that the absence of a facility in one area does not imply a total failure to provide healthcare, but rather a phased approach to development. He noted that the administration cannot build every single planned facility simultaneously and will instead focus on locations where the need is most pressing.

Furthermore, the minister defended the allocation of land to public officials and members of the diplomatic community, rejecting claims that these decisions primarily favor the elite. He criticized what he termed as selective outrage, stating that land allocations have historically benefited a wide variety of Nigerians across different professional sectors.

He emphasized that the government has a responsibility to acknowledge the contributions of individuals who have served the nation while simultaneously working to expand land ownership opportunities for a broader segment of the population. Moving to the issue of financial management, Minister Wike addressed the controversy regarding the deduction of ten percent from the internally generated revenue of area councils. He linked this financial measure directly to the ongoing crisis surrounding the unpaid salaries of primary school teachers.

He revealed that the area councils owe these educators over six billion Naira, a situation that necessitated direct federal intervention to prevent further hardship for the teachers. To resolve this, a joint funding arrangement has been established where area councils contribute approximately three billion Naira monthly from their revenue, supplemented by an additional two billion Naira from the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

This combined sum of five billion Naira per month will be utilized until all outstanding debts are fully cleared. Wike explained that the ten percent deduction is a safeguard to ensure accountability, as the funds will be applied directly to the salaries, bypassing the local councils to avoid potential diversion. He dismissed worries that these deductions would hinder infrastructure projects, clarifying that payments for contractors are handled through a separate and structured budget allocation.

He assured the public that funds for roads, health, and education are allocated monthly, and the specific deduction for teachers salaries is a distinct operation that does not interfere with the payment of contractors or the execution of critical city projects





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