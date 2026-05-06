Minister Nyesom Wike Accelerates Abuja Infrastructure Projects for President Tinubu's Anniversary

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has ordered contractors to expedite the completion of key roads, interchanges, and the City Gate project to meet the deadline for President Bola Tinubu's third anniversary.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike , has issued a stern directive to all contractors tasked with the development of critical infrastructure across Abuja, demanding that they strictly adhere to agreed timelines.

This push for efficiency is strategically timed to ensure that a multitude of high-impact projects are completed and ready for inauguration in alignment with the third anniversary celebrations of President Bola Tinubu's administration. During a comprehensive inspection tour, the Minister visited several strategic sites to assess the current state of progress and to motivate the teams on the ground to maintain a high tempo of execution.

He emphasized that the federal government's vision for a transformed capital city requires unwavering commitment and precision from all stakeholders involved in the construction process. One of the primary highlights of the inspection was the Jahi–Gwarinpa interchange, a project being executed by CBC Global. Minister Wike expressed considerable satisfaction with the standard of work observed at the site, noting that the project has reached an advanced stage of completion.

He indicated that they are optimistic about reaching over 95 per cent completion within the next two weeks, provided the current momentum is sustained. While praising the quality, the Minister cautioned that specific components, particularly the bridge sections, require intensified focus to avoid any delays that could jeopardize the commissioning schedule. Similarly, the Airport Road to Kuje Junction project, handled by Arab Contractors, was under review.

Wike voiced his belief that this vital corridor could be finalized in a matter of weeks if the contractors continue to scale up their efforts. The Kuje to Gwagwalada road also showed steady progress, remaining well within the expected implementation timelines, which serves as a testament to the ongoing efforts to improve connectivity within the territory. Perhaps the most visually significant project is the City Gate, currently being developed by Julius Berger.

Wike described this undertaking as a landmark development that will fundamentally alter the landscape and the first impression of anyone entering the Federal Capital Territory. Beyond the aesthetic improvements, the City Gate is designed to be a hub of modern security. The Minister revealed that the site will be equipped with state-of-the-art security installations, including 24-hour surveillance and AI-enabled monitoring systems to ensure maximum safety and order.

By integrating artificial intelligence into the infrastructure, the FCT administration aims to create a secure environment that reflects the technological advancements of a modern capital. Wike noted that within a month, the entry point to Abuja would look entirely different, symbolizing a new era of urban planning and sophistication.

In addition to the major roadworks, the Minister outlined a broader list of projects slated for commissioning during the presidential anniversary. This includes essential water treatment plants in Bwari and Ushafa, which are critical for addressing the growing demand for potable water in those regions.

Furthermore, roads in Katampe, Gishiri, and Gaduwa are expected to be completed, alongside sections of the Kuje–Gwagwalada corridor, as well as the Bazango and Kaura roads. Another key initiative mentioned was the relocation and development of the Apo mechanics site, an effort aimed at decongesting urban areas and organizing artisanal hubs. Minister Wike reiterated that the FCT Administration will maintain close coordination with all contractors to ensure that the Abuja transformation agenda is realized without compromise.

He pleaded with the companies to treat the timing as a priority, stressing that these achievements would serve as tangible evidence of the administration's commitment to infrastructure development and public welfare





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