Minister Criticizes Past Leaders, Praises President Tinubu

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, criticized political leaders past for not being as courageous as President Bola Tinubu in addressing economic development challenges. Alake expressed appreciation for the removal of fuel subsidy by the Tinubu administration, which prevented the economy from crashing, and called on the government to continue with reforms to strengthen the economy.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, criticized past political leaders, stating that they were not as courageous as President Bola Tinubu in charting a pathway to economic development for the country.

Alake spoke at the 2026 NRS-MSMD Joint Stakeholder Sensitization, emphasizing the removal of fuel subsidy by the Tinubu administration in 2023 as a crucial step in preventing the economy from crashing. Alake mentioned that Nigerian's economic decline pre-Tinubu's administration was attributed to a shift from local production in the 1960s, 1970s, and early 1980s to heavy importation of goods that could be produced locally.

Dr. Alake further discussed the societal shift towards a consumptive mentality and the weakening of the naira, which was stronger up to the early 1980s. Alake expressed the need for reforms to improve the economy and emphasized the importance of addressing revenue leakages and aligning mining operations with the 2025 Tax Reform Act





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Economy Courage Explosion Fuel Subsidy Tinubu Administration Economic Development Domestic Production Importation

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