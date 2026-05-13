Minister Alausa Urges Sustained Investment in Digital Innovation, Education Reform, and Technological Advancement for Nigeria’s Digital Economy

The minister emphasized that digital resilience is critical to building a secure and future-ready economy capable of withstanding shocks and adapting to innovation. He called for massive investment in broadband and critical infrastructure, including expanded access to rural communities, schools, hospitals, and underserved populations. Alausa also advocated for a nationwide digital literacy drive and strongly urged the need to aggressively support indigenous innovation and startups.

has called for sustained investment in digital innovation, education reform and technological advancement to position Nigeria as a major player in the global digital economy.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa made the call on Wednesday in Abuja while declaring open the 2026 Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) Information Technology Assembly themed, ‘Digital Resilience and Inclusion for the Digital Economy. ’ The minister described the gathering as timely and visionary, stressing that digital resilience has become a necessity in the face of rapid technological disruption, cybersecurity threats, economic instability and global uncertainties





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Minister Of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa Computer Professionals Registration Council Of Digital Resilience Digital Transformation Indigenous Innovation Financial Inclusion

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