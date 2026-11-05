Education Minister Tunji Alausa defends President Tinubu's academic record and announces a proposed $500 million annual research fund currently in the legislative stage.

Education Minister Tunji Alausa has publicly characterized President Bola Tinubu as a genius, citing the head of state's distinctive academic background and international experience as primary qualifications for his leadership role. During a television interview, Alausa highlighted that Tinubu is the first Nigerian president to have studied in the United States and graduated with a first-class degree in Accounting from Chicago State University.

Alausa Defends Academic Credentials

Alausa addressed recent controversies surrounding the President's educational history, dismissing opposition criticisms as baseless narratives unsupported by factual evidence. He emphasized that his own nearly thirty-year residence in Chicago provides him with firsthand knowledge of the institution where Tinubu reportedly earned his undergraduate degree.

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The Minister stated that he has personally met numerous individuals who identified themselves as former classmates of the President, reinforcing his claim that the academic records are authentic and verifiable through direct personal contacts in the United States.

Championing Research Ecosystem Development

Beyond defending personal credentials, Alausa outlined the administration's strategic focus on transforming Nigeria's research and development sector through substantial financial commitments. He announced that the government is working to establish a dedicated funding arrangement designed to provide an annual first-line charge of nearly $500 million specifically for research initiatives.

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This proposed financial structure aims to support the commercialization of scientific findings, create employment opportunities, and develop practical solutions for critical sectors including healthcare, education, infrastructure, and agriculture. The Minister explained that the goal is to move research output beyond academic institutions and ensure innovations translate into tangible improvements for livelihoods.

Legislative Progress and Parliamentary Support

Alausa clarified that the bill establishing this major funding stream is currently undergoing the legislative process and has not yet become enacted law. He confirmed that the legislation is at its third reading stage, a critical milestone that typically precedes final passage and presidential assent.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the leadership of the National Assembly for prioritizing the speedy passage of this measure, specifically acknowledging Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele for their active support.

Political Context and Future Outlook

These statements were made ahead of the 2027 presidential election cycle, where the President's qualifications and administrative performance are expected to be central topics of political discourse. Alausa argued that Tinubu's forward-looking policies are actively reversing Nigeria's previous economic stagnation, positioning the country for sustained growth through intellectual and scientific advancement.