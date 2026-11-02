Alake Urges Skills Training for Graduates to Boost Nigeria Mining Sector

Solid Minerals Minister Dele Alake has backed the NGSA Post-NYSC Graduate Skills Capacity-Building Programme, saying practical training is needed to turn Nigeria's mineral wealth into national prosperity. The maiden cohort was selected from nearly 500 applicants across the six geopolitical zones.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has said Nigeria's vast mineral resources can only translate into national prosperity when supported by competent professionals, reliable geological information, responsible investment and modern technology.

He spoke in Abuja at the induction of the maiden edition of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) Post-NYSC Graduate Skills Capacity-Building Programme. Alake, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo, said the initiative is an investment in the people expected to shape the future of the mining industry. He commended the NGSA Director-General, Prof. Olusegun Omoniyi Ige, and the agency's management for introducing the programme.

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Nigeria Mineral Resources Economic Opportunities

According to the minister, Nigeria's deposits of gold, lithium, iron ore, barite, limestone, lead-zinc and bitumen offer significant opportunities for economic diversification, industrialisation, job creation and increased revenue. He said the Federal Government, under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and the ministry's Seven-Point Agenda, is committed to building a mining sector that attracts credible investment, promotes local value addition and contributes meaningfully to national development.

Alake urged the selected graduates to use the training to develop practical competencies in geological mapping, mineral exploration and evaluation, geophysical and geochemical investigations, remote sensing, Geographic Information Systems, laboratory analysis, digital technologies, data management and environmental sustainability. He said the programme should not be seen merely as a way to earn another certificate. He said: Do not see this training merely as an opportunity to earn another certificate. See it as the beginning of a professional journey.

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Beyond conventional employment, the mining value chain offers opportunities for entrepreneurship and innovation in geological data services, mineral testing, exploration support, mineral processing, environmental consultancy and mining technology. The minister told the participants they could become not only professionals but also innovators and employers of labour. He said their conduct and performance as pioneers of the maiden cohort would help determine the programme's future, urging them to distinguish themselves through excellence, commitment and measurable contributions.

Building Partnerships Mining Sector Growth

Alake also encouraged the NGSA to sustain the initiative and build partnerships with universities, research institutions, professional bodies and private-sector operators to expand practical exposure and pathways into employment. He said maximising the benefits of Nigeria's mineral wealth requires expanding human development initiatives across the sector. Speaking earlier, Ige said the maiden programme was designed to address the longstanding gap between theoretical geological education and practical industry experience.

He recalled that as a university student he had limited exposure to geological fieldwork before reaching his final year, noting that many graduates still lacked experience in using basic geological equipment and instruments. Ige said the agency received close to 500 applications for the programme but conducted a rigorous selection process to identify suitable candidates and ensure representation across the six geopolitical zones. Resource constraints limited the number of participants selected.

The NGSA boss urged participants to maximise the experience of the facilitators, most of whom have between 30 and 35 years of field experience, and to engage actively in the practical sessions. He stressed that the programme was not merely about obtaining certificates but about building confidence, developing technical competence and preparing graduates to contribute to mineral exploration, evaluation, development and value addition.

NGSA Capacity Development Volunteer Efforts

Ige disclosed that the agency's facilitators, who are staff members, volunteered their time and expertise without financial compensation to make the initiative possible. He also recalled other capacity-development efforts, including the agency's newsletter and the recognition of outstanding university projects. According to him, three outstanding university projects were selected for awards in March last year, with one beneficiary subsequently offered an internship at the agency, where he has spent more than six months gaining additional professional experience.

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He said past award recipients had also been absorbed into the agency as interns. Representing the Director-General of the Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), Engr. Simon Nkom, the Senior Special Assistant on Technical Matters, Mr. Dauda Dinga, commended the workshop and advocated its expansion to cover mining engineering graduates. He said competent geoscientists and mining engineers are the twin pillars of effective mineral title administration and sustainable extraction.

A representative of the MCO identified as Habila said the training would strengthen the technical capacity of graduates whose expertise is relevant to the administration of mineral titles. He explained that applicants seeking mineral titles, particularly exploration licences, are required to submit technical reports prepared by geoscientists. He added that mining laws require reports supporting mineral titles and other mining-related activities to be signed by competent, professionally registered geoscientists or mining engineers.

Expanding Programme Mining Engineering Graduates

He appealed to the ministry and the NGSA to expand the programme to accommodate mining engineering graduates, including those undergoing the National Youth Service Corps scheme. Also speaking, former NGSA Director-General Alex Ndubuisi described the initiative as a timely intervention to correct academic equipment deficits in universities. He urged the agency to expand intake numbers for subsequent editions. The representative of the Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Professor Nathaniel Goki, reaffirmed academia's support for the initiative.

He called for sustained institutional collaboration between universities and the NGSA in joint research and access to seismic monitoring data. Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, trainee representative Nana Yakubu expressed gratitude to the Minister, the Permanent Secretary and the NGSA leadership for the opportunity to improve their professional skills. He pledged that participants would apply the knowledge gained beyond obtaining certificates.

Nana said the participants were committed to making the most of the training, particularly in promoting innovation and the development of Nigeria's solid minerals and energy sectors. He said they would ensure the agency and other stakeholders involved in the initiative would be proud of their contributions.