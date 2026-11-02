Minicor Raises 3.8 Million to Bridge AI And Legacy System Gap

Minicor secures 3.8 million seed funding to help businesses integrate AI with legacy desktop systems without costly replacements.

Saheed Akinbile is tackling a critical hurdle in modern business technology. His San Francisco-based startup Minicor recently secured 3.8 million dollars in seed funding. This capital will help develop software that connects artificial intelligence applications with older business systems.

Bridging The Legacy System Gap

Many organizations still rely on desktop applications that lack modern integration capabilities. These older systems were not designed to communicate with newer digital platforms or artificial intelligence tools. Replacing such infrastructure is often expensive and highly disruptive to ongoing operations.

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Minicor addresses this issue by converting desktop workflows into application programming interfaces. This allows different software applications to exchange information seamlessly. Businesses can perform automated tasks without needing to replace their existing legacy systems entirely.

The platform uses artificial intelligence to create and repair these workflows. It also provides activity logs and video recordings for monitoring. Human approval controls are included to ensure safety and oversight during automated operations.

Significant Investment From Top Firms

The funding round was announced on October 14 and was led by Brad Gillespie of IA Ventures. Several prominent investors participated in the round to support the initiative.

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Participants include Y Combinator, Paul Graham, Pioneer Fund, Robinhood Ventures, Garage Capital, Rebel Fund, K5 Global and 20VC. This diverse group of backers highlights strong confidence in the company's technical approach and market potential.

Market research supports the need for such solutions. PwC reported that eighty-one percent of surveyed chief executives expect artificial intelligence to integrate into their business processes within three years.

Startup Milestones And Technical Growth

Minicor was admitted into the Y Combinator Spring 2026 programme after a competitive selection process. This milestone came after seven applications and three interview invitations for the co-founded startup.

The company reports having recorded 2.5 million automation executions to date. It processes thousands of workflows on a weekly basis. One customer moved from proof of concept to production in just three weeks.

These figures have not been independently verified by external auditors. The company has not disclosed its current valuation, revenue streams, or the exact number of paying customers.

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Leadership Experience And Personal Vision

Akinbile co-founded Minicor with Faizaan Chishtie. The Nigerian-born engineer was raised in Lagos before moving to Canada at age eighteen. He initially intended to study mechanical engineering but switched to software engineering at the University of Ottawa.

His professional background includes roles at Ford, Morgan Stanley and Kinaxis. At Ford, he worked on automotive technologies involving cameras and vehicle controls. He also helped build software for Love and worked on a lottery product under ESS Nigeria Limited.

Minicor developed its focus after a customer needed to connect an AI application to a medical records system lacking an API. Akinbile states that making Nigeria a better place to live is one of his personal motivations.

Future Outlook And Market Challenges

The long-term success of Minicor will depend on the reliability of its technology. Strong security safeguards and clear value propositions for businesses are essential for retention.

The company is headquartered in the United States and has not announced plans for Nigerian operations. However, the investment highlights the contribution of Nigerian-born tech professionals to global business challenges.

As organizations continue to explore artificial intelligence adoption, tools that simplify integration will remain in high demand. Minicor aims to reduce the technical work required to bridge older infrastructure with modern digital platforms.