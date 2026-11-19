Former Ondo State Governor Olusegun Mimiko urged the use of digital technology and artificial intelligence to improve governance and service delivery while warning against excluding vulnerable citizens. He spoke at the third Development Communication International Hybrid Conference at Elizade University.

A former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has called for the deployment of digital technology and artificial intelligence to strengthen participatory governance, improve service delivery and promote inclusive development in Nigeria.

Mimiko Calls For Digital Governance

He warned, however, that digital systems must not leave vulnerable citizens behind or exclude them from the development process. Mimiko made the call on Thursday while delivering his remarks as Chairman of the third Development Communication International Hybrid Conference and Workshop at Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State. The conference was jointly organised by the Development Communication Research Association of Nigeria (DECRAN) and the university's Department of Mass Communication.

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The conference was themed Communicating Development and Citizen Participation in a Fast-Changing Digital and AI World. It brought together scholars, development communication practitioners and policymakers to explore the intersection of digital technology, artificial intelligence and citizen participation in governance. Organisers said the event was designed to stimulate dialogue on how communication can drive inclusive development in an era of rapid technological change. The founder of Elizade University also said the institution's vision to attain world-class status is unstoppable.

Recalling his administration's governance model between 2009 and 2017, Mimiko highlighted the 3Is Initiative, which focused on infrastructure, institutions and industry, as an example of community-driven development. He said over 640 community-nominated projects were delivered in approximately eight years through a bottom-up process in which communities identified their needs while government provided the resources and institutional support.

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He also cited the ABIYE Safe Motherhood Programme and Kaadi Igbe Ayo, the Residency Smart Card, as other innovations that demonstrated the importance of citizen participation, accessible healthcare and reliable data in governance. Drawing parallels between the initiatives and national interventions such as the General Multipurpose Card and the National Social Register, Mimiko commended the Federal Government's efforts to use digital identity systems and technology to improve service delivery.

Safeguards Needed For Digital Systems

He stressed the need for transparency, community-based verification and effective grievance mechanisms. He noted that digital systems must not undermine human relationships or exclude people without access to electricity, internet connectivity and digital literacy. The former governor urged governments to build resilience into digital transformation programmes by maintaining alternative channels for service delivery in the event of technological failures. He also called for safeguards against data abuse, algorithmic bias and exclusion in the deployment of artificial intelligence.

Mimiko insisted that innovation should ultimately promote more responsive, participatory and accountable governance. He said citizens must move beyond being passive recipients of government information to becoming active participants in shaping policies, monitoring implementation and demanding accountability. The conference featured discussions on how digital tools and artificial intelligence can deepen citizen participation while protecting the most vulnerable. Participants examined the role of communication in ensuring that technological advances serve inclusive development rather than widening existing divides.

Policies Combining Innovation And Safeguards

Mimiko's remarks underscored the need for policies that combine digital innovation with human-centered safeguards. He argued that access to electricity, internet connectivity and digital literacy must be addressed so that no group is left out of the country's digital transformation. The event at Elizade University also provided a platform for networking and knowledge sharing among development communication experts, academics and policymakers.

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Organisers expressed hope that the conversations would inform better strategies for communicating development and promoting citizen engagement in a fast-changing digital and AI world.