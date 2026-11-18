New book The Day Biafra Died exposes how The New York Times knew weeks before the April 1969 secret Biafran air offensive led by Count von Rosen.

Milton Allimadi's newly published book The Day Biafra Died uncovers unprecedented archival evidence that The New York Times editors were aware of a secret Biafran air offensive weeks before it occurred in April 1969. The revelation details how Swedish aviator Count Carl Gustaf von Rosen planned to challenge Nigerian military air superiority with a small fleet of modified light aircraft.

The Paris Meeting And The Secret Plan

In April 1969, Count Carl Gustaf von Rosen and American journalist Lloyd McKim Garrison met for lunch in a Paris restaurant. Von Rosen revealed his ambitious and dangerous plan to assemble a small air force to attack Nigerian military installations. Garrison, who had previously been expelled from Nigeria for his reporting on the country's political crisis, was among the first outsiders to learn about the operation.

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Journalist Correspondence And Editorial Awareness

On April 25, 1969, Garrison wrote to Seymour Topping, the foreign news editor at The New York Times, outlining von Rosen's plans in detail. The correspondence confirms that senior Times editors knew about the proposed Biafran air offensive weeks before the attacks took place. This communication highlights an unusual relationship between a war correspondent, a foreign volunteer fighting for Biafra, and an American newspaper entrusted with sensitive military information.

Garrison's Background And Sympathies

Lloyd McKim Garrison arrived in Lagos in 1962 as The New York Times' West Africa correspondent. He covered the political upheavals of 1966, including the massacres of Igbo civilians that preceded Biafra's declaration of independence in May 1967. His reporting brought him into conflict with Nigeria's Federal Military Government, which expelled him in 1967. He continued reporting from Biafra and developed considerable sympathy for the secessionist republic.

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The Five Aircraft Strategy And Volunteer Pilots

Von Rosen's plan involved five Malmö MFI-9B light aircraft, originally designed as trainers but modified to carry rockets. Their small size and ability to operate from improvised airstrips made them suitable for surprise attacks. Rather than engage Nigeria's Soviet-supplied MiG fighters in aerial combat, von Rosen intended to destroy them on the ground. He told Garrison that the aircraft and volunteer pilots would reach Biafra around May 21, with operations beginning shortly afterwards.

Historical Significance And Archival Documentation

The documents reveal an unusual relationship between a war correspondent, a foreign volunteer fighting for Biafra and an American newspaper entrusted with sensitive military information. Von Rosen insisted that the Swedish government was neither involved in nor aware of his plans. His pilots, he said, were volunteers motivated by conviction. Garrison recognized the significance of the information, describing the proposed attacks as a significant, if not bizarre, story. On April 30, Garrison wrote another letter to Topping confirming that he had received approval to proceed with his reporting arrangements.