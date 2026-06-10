Millions of Nigerian Households Struggle to Afford Healthy Diets Amid Rising Food Prices

Nigeria's food inflation rate has dropped to 16.06 per cent year-on-year, but the cost of a healthy diet remains a significant burden for millions of households. The National Bureau of Statistics reports that the national average cost of a healthy diet rose to N1,541 per adult per day in March 2026, with regional disparities and state-level variations contributing to the challenge. Globally, the average cost of a healthy diet stood at about $4.46 per person per day in 2024, with 2.6 billion people unable to afford a healthy diet that year. The high cost of food in Nigeria is driven by soaring fuel prices, transportation costs, and insecurity, leading to reduced agricultural output, disrupted supply chains, and persistently high food prices. The consequences of unaffordable nutritious food are devastating, with weakened immunity and widespread malnutrition among vulnerable populations. The economic implications are equally alarming, with Nigeria losing more than $1.5 billion annually through reduced productivity, increased healthcare costs, and premature deaths linked to malnutrition.

For millions of Nigeria n households, the financial burden of maintaining a healthy diet has become increasingly traumatic. This reality persists despite the food inflation rate dropping to 16.06 per cent year-on-year, significantly lower than the 24.68 per cent recorded in April 2025.

A healthy diet consists of locally available foods that meet the body's energy requirements and comply with food-based dietary guidelines. However, when the cost of obtaining such a diet exceeds the income available for food, healthy eating becomes a luxury rather than a necessity.

According to the latest Cost of a Healthy Diet report by the National Bureau of Statistics, the national average cost of a healthy diet rose from N1,477 in March 2025 and N1,513 in February 2026 to N1,541 per adult per day in March 2026. The NBS notes that this represents an increase of 1.89 per cent month-on-month and 4.38 per cent year-on-year.

While these percentages may appear modest on paper, they translate into enormous pressure on household budgets already battered by inflation, stagnant incomes, unemployment, and rising living costs. Regional disparities are equally striking. The South-East emerged as the most expensive region, with an average healthy diet costing N1,899 per adult daily. It is followed by the South-West at N1,801.

The North-East recorded the lowest regional average at N1,233 per day, with Adamawa State standing out as the most affordable at N1,004 per day. At the state level, Ekiti recorded the highest average cost of a healthy diet at N2,091 per adult per day. Imo and Abia followed closely at N2,052 and N1,970, respectively. The challenge is not unique to Nigeria.

Globally, the average cost of a healthy diet stood at about $4.46 per person per day in 2024. According to the World Bank Group, about 2.6 billion people - representing 32 per cent of the world's population - could not afford a healthy diet that year. Although this figure was 48.8 million lower than in 2023, the situation remains particularly severe in sub-Saharan Africa and other low-income regions where food insecurity continues to worsen.

One major factor driving the high cost of healthy diets is the price of animal-sourced proteins such as meat, fish, eggs, and dairy products. These account for about 39 per cent of the cost of a healthy diet. Unsurprisingly, animal-sourced foods are also the most expensive food group globally, costing an average of $1 daily for the quantity required to maintain a healthy diet.

By contrast, legumes, nuts, and seeds remain the most affordable food group, contributing only about seven per cent of the total cost of a healthy diet. In Nigeria, however, the problem goes beyond global trends. The high cost of food is driven largely by soaring fuel prices and transportation costs. Insecurity compounds the crisis, as farmers are routinely attacked, displaced, kidnapped, or killed by terrorists and criminal gangs.

The result is reduced agricultural output, disrupted supply chains, and persistently high food prices. The consequences are devastating. As nutritious food becomes increasingly unaffordable, immunity is weakened, and malnutrition becomes more widespread among vulnerable populations. People end up in hospitals not necessarily because of disease, but because of hunger, poor nutrition, and extreme poverty.

Nigeria already carries the unenviable distinction of having the highest burden of stunted children in Africa and the second highest in the world. About two million children under the age of five suffer from severe acute malnutrition. According to UNICEF, approximately 11 million Nigerian children experienced severe child food poverty in 2024, meaning they consumed no more than two of the eight essential food groups required for healthy growth and development. The economic implications are equally alarming.

The World Bank estimates that Nigeria loses more than $1.5 billion annually through reduced productivity, increased healthcare costs, and premature deaths linked to malnutrition. Nigeria's agricultural system remains largely primitive and vulnerable to shocks. Mechanisation is limited, irrigation coverage remains inadequate, post-harvest losses are enormous, and access to affordable credit continues to elude many farmers.

Consequently, there has been no transformative boost in food production capable of meeting the needs of a rapidly growing population. Empires and governments have fallen under the weight of food crises. The French Revolution of 1789, among other factors, was fuelled by widespread anger over bread shortages and soaring food prices. When citizens can no longer afford basic sustenance, social unrest often follows.

In the meantime, Nigerians must adopt practical coping strategies. Less expensive protein alternatives such as beans, lentils, and groundnuts can help reduce dependence on costly meat products while still providing valuable nutrition





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