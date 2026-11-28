Kaduna Governor Uba Sani toured Millennium City to assess insecurity, promising kidnapped victims will return home and that the Joint Task Force of about 300 officers will be incorporated into KADVIS with allowances.

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has said his administration is doing everything within its powers to secure the lives and property of the people, despite efforts to politicise insecurity in the state.

He spoke on Saturday at the palace of Sarkin Danbushiya in Millennium City, Alhaji Muktar Haruna, where he came to commiserate with residents over the recent rise in insecurity. The Governor promised that insecurity in Millennium City will be addressed in the next few weeks. He said the Kaduna State Government has been collaborating with security agencies to find a lasting solution to the problem.

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Governor tours area to meet community leaders

Governor Uba Sani went on a tour of Millennium City, where he met with community and religious leaders as well as residents, to assess the security situation of the area. He assured residents that all the kidnapped victims would return home safely. He advised the people of the area to always cooperate with security agencies by volunteering actionable intelligence reports.

The Governor refused to unveil the security arrangements that have been put in place, arguing that disclosing them will enable those who do not wish the state well to re-strategize. According to Governor Uba Sani, his administration has executed a lot of projects in Millennium City. These include roads, schools, a world-class hospital, and a first-of-its-kind terminal that will serve thousands of people.

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The Governor further disclosed that the Joint Task Force (JTF) personnel in the area, consisting of about 300 officers and men, will be incorporated into KADVIS and placed on allowances. In his remarks, the Village Head of Danbushiya, Alhaji Muktar Haruna, commended Governor Uba Sani and the security agencies for their sustained efforts to combat insecurity in the area and surrounding communities.

Village head commends sustained security efforts

He said the presence of security personnel, the provision of patrol vehicles and other logistics support, and the Governor's personal visits to the area, have given residents renewed confidence and hope that peace would soon return. Alhaji Muktar assured the Governor and the security agencies of his people's full support and cooperation. He pledged that the community will continue to provide useful information, support security operations, and stand firm until lasting peace is achieved.