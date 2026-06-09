Military Strikes Blow Against Terrorists, Bandits in Zamfara

Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, neutralized a terrorist, arrested eight bandits, and recovered weapons, motorcycles, and communication gear in multiple operations across Zamfara State between June 5-6, 2026, reaffirming its commitment to sustaining pressure on criminal elements.

Troops of Joint Task Force North West , under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have achieved significant successes in ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and banditry across Zamfara State .

In a series of coordinated operations conducted between June 5 and June 6, 2026, military personnel neutralized a suspected terrorist, apprehended eight suspected bandits, and recovered a substantial cache of weapons, communication devices, motorcycles, and other logistical supplies. These actions underscore the persistent pressure being applied to criminal elements in the region and demonstrate the military's resolve to restore security in the North-West zone. The operations spanned multiple local government areas, including Birnin Magaji, Kaura Namoda, Zurmi, Maru, and Shinkafi.

In Birnin Tsaba village, troops engaged terrorists in a firefight, eliminating one militant and seizing seven motorcycles. In Kaura Namoda, forces responded to an attack where terrorists had stolen residents' belongings, highlighting the increasing desperation of these groups as their resources dwindle under sustained military offensives. Along the Kaura Namoda-Zurmi Road, troops intercepted an ambush on civilian vehicles, securing the area, evacuating injured victims, and initiating a pursuit to rescue any abductees.

In Maru, eight bandits were captured during a patrol, with items such as motorcycles, communication gadgets, mobile phones, power banks, and military-style uniforms confiscated. Additionally, in Shinkafi, a suspected recipient of intercepted ammunition was arrested following intelligence-led operations. Operation FANSAN YAMMA reiterated its commitment to maintaining aggressive operations against terrorists and bandits, urging local communities to continue sharing credible information with security agencies.

The military emphasized that these successes are a direct result of both tactical proficiency and civilian cooperation, which together have degraded the operational capacity of criminal networks. The statement also noted that the interception of ammunition supplies and the recovery of sophisticated equipment indicate a shift in the balance of power, forcing terrorists to resort to more desperate measures.

As operations continue, theJoint Task Force North West remains determined to root out all forms of criminality and ensure the safe return of normalcy to the people of Zamfara and the broader North-West region





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Operation FANSAN YAMMA Joint Task Force North West Zamfara State Terrorists Bandits Military Operations North-West Nigeria Counter-Terrorism Crime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Military Conducts Precision Air Strikes Against Insurgents in Borno StateThe Nigerian military has neutralized scores of insurgents and destroyed a gun truck during a precision air interdiction mission under Operation HADIN KAI in Borno state. The operation, conducted on June 4 after credible intelligence and aerial surveillance identified terrorist activity in the Madamari general area of Magumeri Local Government Area, involved an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance platform detecting about 15 suspected terrorists who had dismounted from a gun truck. Following positive identification and confirmation of hostile activity, a strike aircraft executed a precise engagement, resulting in the neutralization of all the terrorists at the location. The surveillance platform then tracked the terrorists' gun truck and designated it for another precision strike, destroying the vehicle and neutralizing four additional terrorists. A Battle Damage Assessment indicated that surviving terrorists fled in different directions.

Read more »

Heightened security presence recorded in Zamfara amid fresh bandit threatsA heightened security presence has been recorded on Sunday in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State following renewed reports of

Read more »

Bandits kidnap 50 elders during peace meeting in ZamfaraFifty elders sent to reconcile with bandits were kidnapped during a peace meeting in Zamfara. Learn more about this shocking Zamfara kidnapping incident.

Read more »

39 Residents Abducted by Bandits During Reconciliation Meeting in ZamfaraArmed bandits abducted 39 residents of Magamin Diddi, Zamfara State, during a community dialogue with parents of a suspected bandit leader. Police have launched investigations and deployed operational assets to rescue the victims.

Read more »