Military spokesperson says strategic gains in fight against insurgency, banditry

Muhammad Sanni, the spokesperson for a group, said the military has recorded strategic gains in the fight against insurgency, banditry, and other security threats. He emphasized the need for public cooperation to sustain these gains.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, Muhammad Sanni, the group’s spokesperson, said the military has recorded “ strategic gains ” in the fight against insurgency, banditry, and other security threats .

Sanni said public cooperation remains critical to sustaining the gains against insecurity nationwide. He said many communities previously under attack have begun to experience “relative calm” due to intensified military operations and improved coordination among security agencies. Sanni said Nigeria had, for years, battled multiple security threats across different regions, including Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgency in the north-east, banditry in the north-west, communal violence in the north-central, and separatist violence in the south-east.

“The sovereignty of the state was violently challenged by non-state actors across different parts of the country,” he said. Sanni said troop morale had been undermined by obsolete equipment, poor inter-agency coordination, and what he described as a reactive approach to security. He said the military leadership has shifted its strategy to an “intelligence-led precision offensive”, resulting in the killing of several insurgent and bandit leaders.

Sanni said coordinated operations, including Hadin Kai, Fansan Yamma, Safe Haven, Whirl Stroke, and Delta Safe, have neutralised several terrorist leaders in the north. The Arewa assembly spokesperson said improved collaboration between the army and air force has also enhanced operational effectiveness and reduced casualties among troops. While acknowledging that insecurity remains a challenge, Sanni said the current trajectory of military operations gives hope that Nigeria will overcome terrorism, banditry, and criminality.

“We stand in total solidarity with the armed forces, call on the citizenry to provide actionable intelligence, and urge the political class not to politicise the blood and sweat of our gallant troops,” Sanni added





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Insurgency Banditry Security Threats Military Spokesperson Public Cooperation Strategic Gains Military Leadership Intelligence-Led Precision Offensive Coordinated Operations Military Morale Military Equipment Inter-Agency Coordination Reactive Approach To Security Terrorist Leaders Military Effectiveness Casualties Among Troops Citizenship Political Class Gallant Troops

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