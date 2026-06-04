Military Rescues Kidnapped Victims in Borno State Operation

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI rescued a mother and child kidnapped by Boko Haram/ISWAP in Ngoshe, arrested a deserter soldier and multiple terrorists, as hostilities continue in Nigeria's Northeast.

The Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI under Operation DESERT SANITY V and SIEGE OPERATIONS has successfully rescued kidnapped victims from Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists following an attack on Ngoshe community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State .

In a statement issued by the Media Information Officer, Lt-Col Sani Uba, the troops also arrested several Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists along with their collaborators during sustained offensive operations across the theatre. Uba highlighted that a deserter soldier, Private Umar Bema of the 50 Task Force Battalion, who absconded with his personal weapon, was arrested in Maiduguri and is currently being investigated for alleged involvement in armed robbery.

The operations have yielded significant breakthroughs, including the rescue of abducted civilians, neutralization of terrorists, and the surrender of some insurgents' family members. The spokesman noted that troops rescued two abductees: Mrs. Maryam Muhammad, aged 20, and her infant son, Bello Muhammad, aged 1 year and 4 months. They were kidnapped during the March 3, 2026 attack on Ngoshe.

The victims had been held in a terrorist enclave within the Mandara Mountains before escaping following sustained military pressure on insurgent hideouts. The military has intensified its campaign against terrorism in the region, employing both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to degrade the capabilities of Boko Haram and ISWAP. The successful rescue operation underscores the commitment of the armed forces to protecting civilians and restoring peace in the Northeast.

Troops have also been conducting cordon-and-search operations to track down remaining terrorists and their informants. The arrest of the deserter soldier raises concerns about security within the military ranks, and investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of his criminal activities. The Joint Task Force continues to urge the public to provide timely information on suspicious movements to aid in the fight against insurgency. The rescued victims are receiving medical and psychological support at a military facility.

Meanwhile, the military has intensified patrols along the border areas to prevent the infiltration of terrorists from neighboring countries. The operation is part of a broader counterterrorism strategy aimed at restoring normalcy in the region. The government has reiterated its commitment to defeating terrorism and ensuring the safety of all citizens. The recent successes demonstrate the effectiveness of the military's approach, combining direct action with community engagement.

The military has also called on remaining insurgents to surrender and embrace the peace process. The rescue of Maryam and Bello Muhammad is a testament to the resilience of the troops and their dedication to safeguarding lives. The operation has boosted the morale of the forces and the local population, who have suffered from years of insurgency. The military continues to adapt its tactics to counter the evolving threats posed by terrorist groups.

The situation in Borno State remains volatile, but the armed forces are making steady progress. The Joint Task Force has assured the public that it will not relent until peace and security are fully restored. The rescued victims are grateful for their freedom and have expressed appreciation to the military for their efforts. The incident highlights the importance of civil-military cooperation in counterinsurgency operations.

The military has also warned against the spread of misinformation that could undermine the fight against terrorism. The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security post. The operation HADIN KAI remains committed to its mandate of eliminating terrorism and protecting the Nigerian people. The arrest of the deserter soldier serves as a warning to others who might contemplate similar acts.

The military justice system will ensure that all personnel found guilty of misconduct face the full weight of the law. The successful rescue operation is a clear indication that the tide is turning against the insurgents. The military will continue to build on this momentum to achieve lasting peace in the region. The government remains steadfast in its support for the armed forces and the families of victims of terrorism.

The Joint Task Force has also intensified intelligence gathering to preempt future attacks. The cooperation between the military and local communities is seen as a key factor in the recent successes. The rescue of Maryam and Bello Muhammad has brought hope to other families still waiting for news of their loved ones. The military is working closely with humanitarian agencies to provide care for rescued victims. The operation is a model of integrated approach to counterterrorism





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