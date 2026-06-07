Military Rescues 360 Civilians from Boko Haram in Borno

Nigerian troops of Operation Hadin Kai and Special Operations Forces rescued 360 abducted civilians, mostly women and children, from Boko Haram in Gwoza, Borno State. The operation on June 6 targeted multiple locations in the Mandara Mountains after disrupting terrorist activities. Two infants died during evacuation due to difficult terrain. Rescued individuals received medical care and are being processed for family reunification. Security sources call it a major breakthrough against insurgent networks.

In a significant counterterrorism operation, troops of Operation Hadin Kai , working alongside Special Operations Forces, have successfully rescued 360 civilians-predominantly women and children-who were held captive by Boko Haram terrorists in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, Nigeria .

The rescue mission, executed on June 6, targeted multiple locations in the Mandara Mountains, a known hideout for the insurgent group. According to military sources, the operation began with preliminary actions by Special Operations Forces, which disrupted terrorist activities and sowed confusion within their camps. This tactical advantage allowed ground troops from the 26 Task Force Brigade to advance and liberate the abducted individuals.

The victims had been seized during an attack on the Ngoshe community on March 3, 2026, as confirmed by security analyst Makama. However, the rescue was not without tragedy; two infants lost their lives due to the challenging terrain encountered during the evacuation. The rescued civilians were promptly given medical attention, with those in critical condition treated by military medics before being transferred to the General Hospital in Gwoza.

They were also provided with food and water and housed in a secure facility while arrangements are made for their reunification with families. Security experts have hailed the operation as a major breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and secure the release of hostages in Nigeria's conflict-ridden North-East region. The military's coordinated approach highlights the effectiveness of combined special and conventional forces in counterinsurgency operations.

The successful rescue not only brings hope to the affected families but also demonstrates the government's commitment to ending the decade-long insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions. Further operations are expected to continue in the region to root out remaining terrorist elements and prevent future abductions. The military has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to support the ongoing peace efforts.

This operation underscores the resilience and dedication of the Nigerian Armed Forces in protecting civilians and restoring security in the North-East. As the rescued individuals begin their long journey to recovery, the nation stands united in condemning the atrocities committed by Boko Haram and supporting the troops on the frontlines





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Boko Haram Civilian Rescue Operation Hadin Kai Counterterrorism Nigeria

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