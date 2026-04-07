Military Operations Neutralize Terrorists, Dismantle Hideouts in Plateau State

Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace conducts successful operations in Plateau State, resulting in the elimination of suspected terrorists, the arrest of a kidnapper, and the dismantling of criminal hideouts. The operations come in response to recent violence and are part of an effort to restore peace and security in the region.

Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace (OPHK) forces eliminated five suspected terrorists and apprehended a suspected kidnapper, while simultaneously dismantling several criminal hideouts within Plateau State . This decisive action underscores the ongoing commitment to address the security challenges plaguing the region.

The operations, which occurred on Saturday, were characterized by intensive clearance efforts conducted in Babangida, Adua, and Bokayi villages, all located within the Dutsen Zaki forest. These strategically planned operations involved a collaborative effort, with the troops working in partnership with local vigilantes to target insurgent corridors within the Wase, Qua’an Pan, and Shendam local government areas. The proactive approach and coordinated deployment of resources aim to effectively neutralize threats and restore stability across the affected areas. \Captain Chinonso Oteh, the spokesperson for the Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace, confirmed the details in an official statement. He highlighted the significant impact of the troops' superior firepower, resulting in the immediate neutralization of two suspects during the initial engagements. Many other individuals, associated with the insurgents, retreated into the dense forest, suffering varying degrees of gunshot wounds. Following the initial arrests, the troops advanced to locate and dismantle the suspects' hideout. However, this maneuver led to a heavy exchange of gunfire with the terrorists' associates. During the ensuing confrontation, three of the four apprehended suspects attempted to escape, only to be neutralized by the enemy's own gunfire, showcasing the complex dynamics and dangers present within these operations. Further emphasizing the scope of their activities, the joint team encountered and engaged armed terrorists in a fierce gun battle while patrolling the Babangida-Adua road. \The operational successes were accompanied by crucial recoveries of weapons and ammunition, including a locally manufactured firearm and over 100 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, crucial for disrupting the insurgents' capabilities and preventing future attacks. The recent operations are a direct response to a string of violent incidents that have recently plagued Plateau State. These incidents include the tragic killings in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North, and the subsequent attacks in other areas, underscoring the urgency of the security efforts. Further exacerbating the security challenges, an ambush in Jos South resulted in the deaths of three individuals, sparking growing concerns among the local residents and human rights groups about the recurring violence. In response to these escalating threats, security agencies have significantly augmented their deployments across the state and initiated intensive clearance operations within suspected criminal hideouts. The renewed military operations were launched soon after President Bola Tinubu's visit to Plateau, where he reassured residents that the killings would not be repeated and he directed the security agencies to intensify their efforts to bring peace to the state. This proactive response serves as a concrete manifestation of the government's commitment to protect its citizens and restore peace and stability in the region





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