The Nigerian military conducted six precision air strikes across five locations in Borno State between November 16 and 23, killing 37 terrorists and destroying four vehicles. The operations also disrupted suspected IED activities and destroyed a terrorist staging facility.

The Nigerian military has killed 37 terrorists and destroyed four vehicles in six precision air strikes conducted across five locations in Borno State between November 16 and 23.

The operations also destroyed a terrorist staging facility and disrupted suspected improvised explosive device activities, according to a statement signed by Captain Mohammed Goni, Acting Media Information Officer at Headquarters Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai. The statement, released on Monday, read: Between 16 and 23 November 2026, OPHK air assets conducted 6 precision air strikes across 5 locations, neutralising 37 terrorists confirmed by Battle Damage Assessment and destroying 4 terrorist vehicles.

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It added that the operations also disrupted suspected IED activities and inflicted further disruption on terrorist elements, including reported injuries and flight from targeted locations. The military said the air strikes were conducted following credible intelligence and persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance operations targeting terrorist movements, hideouts and logistics assets. The affected locations included Monguno Local Government Area, Kerenoa and Fage in Marte LGA, and the Tumbuma Baba general area of Kukawa LGA.

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Pre-emptive Strike Targets 40 Terrorists Near Monguno

The first operation was conducted on November 16 after intelligence reports indicated that about 40 terrorists were moving northeast of Monguno towards troops positions. Following verified intelligence sighted approximately 40 terrorists moving northeast of the Monguno to attack own troops, a pre-emptive strike was executed, the statement said. Battle damage assessment confirmed that 10 terrorists were killed, while several others sustained injuries.

In another operation on November 17, surveillance assets identified a terrorist staging area at Arina Chiki, where fighters were reportedly planning an attack on troops defensive positions. The military said a precision air strike was launched against the target, and subsequent assessment confirmed the destruction of the building, disrupting their ability to coordinate immediate threats against government forces in the region.

Precision Strikes Destroy Terrorist Vehicles In Kerenoa

On November 20, an Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance asset spotted two terrorist vehicles parked close to a tree in Kerenoa. The vehicles were engaged in a precision strike, with the military confirming their destruction through subsequent battle damage assessment. In a separate operation on the same day, an air surveillance asset spotted a terrorist vehicle at an identified IED assembly location in the Fage general area.

The military said the vehicle was preparing to lay explosives along troops route when it was targeted. The vehicle was immediately engaged in a precision strike and successfully destroyed, thereby disrupting the terrorist IED-related activity in the area, the statement said. The latest operation was conducted on November 23 in the Tumbuma Baba general area, where surveillance assets identified and destroyed a terrorist vehicle following intelligence reports of activities in the location.

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Eight Terrorists Neutralized After Tracking Gathering Under Tree

The military said two suspected terrorists were subsequently observed emerging from a nearby life-support structure and were tracked to a gathering of six other fighters taking cover under a tree. Additional terrorists later joined the gathering before a precision strike was launched against the group. BDA confirmed the neutralisation of all eight terrorists, with no further movement observed at the location, the statement added.

Assessing the operations, the task force said the successes demonstrated the effectiveness of intelligence-led air operations and sustained ISR in degrading terrorist capabilities and disrupting their movements and logistics across the theatre. Operation Hadin Kai also commended the professionalism of its air and intelligence components, reaffirming its commitment to sustained offensive operations in collaboration with ground forces. The ultimate objective is to defeat terrorism and restore peace in the North-east.

The task force urged members of the public to continue providing credible and timely information to support ongoing military operations and efforts to restore lasting peace in the North-East. The insurgency, primarily attributed to Boko Haram or rival Islamic State West Africa Province cells, has persisted for 17 years. These cumulative actions represent a significant blow to insurgent logistical networks in the North-east.