Military Investigates Death of 14-Year-Old Girl in Maiduguri, Five Suspects Arrested

The Nigerian military is investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl in Maiduguri, Borno State, allegedly caused by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire. Five suspects have been arrested. The military has condemned the actions and committed to justice and protecting civilians.

The Nigerian military has confirmed the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl in Maiduguri , Borno State , and announced the commencement of a thorough investigation into the incident. According to initial reports, the young girl was fatally struck by a stray bullet allegedly fired by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force ( CJTF ) in the Costain area of Maiduguri .

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, has sparked widespread concern and condemnation from various groups, including human rights organizations. The military's response, as detailed in a statement released by the spokesperson of the Theatre Command, Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Lt. Col. Sani Uba, indicates a commitment to accountability and justice. Five suspects have been apprehended in connection with the incident and are currently in custody pending further investigation and prosecution.\The statement elaborated on the circumstances surrounding the event, noting that the shooting stemmed from celebratory gunfire during a wedding celebration at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Teachers Staff Quarters. The suspects were identified as Muhammad Husaini, Abba Jiddu, Abba Kolo Mohammed, Ali Adam, and Nura Mohammed. Lt. Col. Uba emphasized the military's strong condemnation of the act, describing it as highly unprofessional, unauthorized, and a clear violation of regulations governing the use of firearms. He reiterated the critical role of the Civilian Joint Task Force as a support group and clarified that they are strictly prohibited from engaging in indiscriminate use of firearms, especially within civilian areas. The ongoing investigation is being conducted in collaboration with relevant state authorities, including the Office of the Senior Adviser on Security to the Borno State Government, with the objective of fully uncovering the circumstances of the incident and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable. The military has also assured the public that troops have sustained heightened vigilance to maintain law and order in the affected areas, which remain calm.\Furthermore, the military has expressed its condolences to the family of the victim and reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to justice, accountability, and the protection of civilians. Amnesty International (AI), a prominent human rights organization, has also issued a statement urging the Federal Government to launch a comprehensive investigation into the killing. The AI statement highlighted the reckless use of firearms by the military as the cause of the girl's death. The organization called for a thorough and transparent investigation to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with the misuse of firearms and underscores the urgent need for strict adherence to protocols and regulations regarding their use, especially in populated civilian areas. The military's swift action in arresting suspects and launching an investigation reflects its commitment to addressing the concerns of the community and upholding the rule of law. The emphasis on collaboration with state authorities indicates a concerted effort to ensure a comprehensive and impartial investigation. The incident highlights the complex security dynamics in the region, particularly the role of the CJTF and the importance of maintaining proper oversight and accountability to prevent such tragedies from occurring. The case is a test for justice and protection of human rights in the region. The incident has raised significant questions about the security situation in Maiduguri and the need for stricter regulations and enforcement regarding the use of firearms. This event underscores the responsibility of all security personnel to act professionally and respect the safety of civilians





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Military Maiduguri Borno State Shooting Civilian Joint Task Force CJTF Investigation Arrests Stray Bullet Human Rights Justice Firearms

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