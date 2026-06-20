Military Faces Complex Rescue Mission as Boko Haram Uses Human Shields and IEDs in Oyo Forest

Security forces are engaged in a high-stakes operation to rescue over 40 abducted students and teachers from Boko Haram in Oyo National Park. The terrorists, surrounded and using IEDs and human shields, have killed several captives and soldiers while attempting to divert attention through increased attacks elsewhere. The government refuses to negotiate, and the rescue is slowed by terrain, explosives, and the risk of civilian casualties.

A complex and dangerous rescue operation continues in the Oyo National Park , where military and security forces are working to free dozens of abducted pupils and teachers.

The victims were taken more than a month ago by the extremist group Boko Haram, formally known as Jama'atu Ahlis-Sunna Lidda'Awati Wal-Jihad, during attacks on schools in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State. The captors, now surrounded within the forested park, have resorted to desperate measures to evade capture and deter rescue attempts.

They have planted improvised explosive devices throughout the terrain, constantly relocate their captives, and are using the children and teachers as human shields, which presents a major ethical and tactical dilemma for the rescuers. The operation has already resulted in the deaths of several security personnel, including at least three soldiers and a lieutenant, in clashes with the entrenched insurgents.

The group's tactics are intentionally designed to slow down the military, exploiting the difficult forest terrain and the presence of IEDs. Furthermore, intelligence suggests Boko Haram commanders have intensified attacks in other regions, particularly in the north, as a diversionary strategy to thin out the security cordon around the park and create an opportunity for escape.

Despite these challenges, authorities maintain they will not negotiate with the kidnappers, who have demanded the release of two of their commanders in exchange for the victims. One teacher, Michael Oyedokun, was killed shortly after the abduction, an act meant to intimidate the rescue teams. The military has reportedly sealed all potential exit routes from the forest, but the ongoing use of civilian shields and the threat of catastrophic casualties in any forced assault continue to complicate a swift resolution.

Political pressure is also a factor, as leaders are wary of any operation that could result in harm to the abducted children, fearing public backlash. The source text underscores the high stakes and the intricate, multi-faceted nature of the crisis, combining military, tactical, and political dimensions in the fight to rescue the hostages without further loss of innocent life





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Boko Haram Abduction Oyo National Park Rescue Operation Ieds Human Shields Nigerian Military School Kidnapping Terrorism Oyo State

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