Military Defends Air Strike on Jilli Market, Citing Terrorist Enclave and Logistics Hub

The Nigerian military has defended an air strike on Jilli market near the Borno-Yobe border, stating it targeted a terrorist enclave and logistics hub used by ISWAP. The operation, which Amnesty International claims resulted in civilian casualties, followed recent attacks in the region and was based on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

April 12, 2026 8:24 pm The military has defended an air strike conducted on Jilli market, situated along the Borno-Yobe border. The strike, which occurred on Saturday, targeted the market located between Gubio and Geidam Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Yobe and Borno states. The Yobe state government confirmed the operation was part of a military action aimed at suspected Boko Haram insurgents operating in the region.

Amnesty International has voiced strong condemnation of the air strike, claiming the operation resulted in the deaths of approximately 100 people. \In a statement released on Sunday, Sani Uba, the spokesperson for Operation Hadin Kai in the north-east, explained that the operation was carried out on April 11. This followed extensive intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions conducted over the Bindul-Jilli axis. The military described the operation as a precision strike, specifically targeting a suspected terrorist enclave, logistics hub, and their collaborators in the Jilli area of Gubio LGA in Borno state. Uba highlighted that the area had been identified as a critical movement corridor and convergence point for fighters belonging to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and their collaborators. He also emphasized that the air strike was a direct response to recent attacks in the region. These included an improvised explosive device (IED) incident in January along the Bindul route, which claimed the lives of eight soldiers, and coordinated attacks on April 9 in Ngamdu and Benisheik. The military’s aerial surveillance had observed a significant concentration of motorcycles and vehicles converging near Jilli. This movement was subsequently corroborated by information gathered from human intelligence sources. Further highlighting the strategic importance of this location, the military noted that on April 9, coordinated attacks in Ngamdu and Benisheik were supported by the same terrorist logistics network. In response, the Theatre Command intensified its overhead surveillance and intelligence gathering activities throughout the area, prompted by persistent reports of terrorist movement and logistics activity. The statement further detailed that on April 11, 2026, multiple reports were received indicating the movement of ISWAP gun trucks and motorcycles along the identified axis. \The military confirmed that a rigorous targeting process was followed before the execution of the air strikes, underscoring their commitment to precision. The post-strike assessment confirmed the target area was struck with high accuracy, resulting in the destruction of the terrorist logistics enclave. The operation successfully neutralized numerous terrorists and destroyed their vehicles and technical equipment. Surviving elements were observed fleeing in multiple directions. The intelligence gathered indicated that those targeted were actively preparing logistics for planned attacks on troop locations within the Gubio axis. Furthermore, the military announced the arrest of “Turja Bulu,” a suspected logistics courier, on April 12 in Ngamdu. Bulu is alleged to have confessed his involvement in a prior attack in Benisheik. The task force reiterated its ongoing prohibition on the use of motorcycles throughout the north-east operational theatre, with particular emphasis on Borno and Yobe states, due to their frequent use by insurgents for mobility and attacks. The military is continuing its investigation into the air strikes





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