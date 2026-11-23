Nigerian military air strikes across the North-East killed 37 terrorists and destroyed four vehicles in a week-long offensive under Operation Hadin Kai between November 16 and 23, 2026.

The Nigerian military said its air strikes across the North-East killed 37 terrorists and destroyed four vehicles during a week-long offensive under Operation Hadin Kai.

The operations were conducted between November 16 and 23, 2026. The Joint Task Force (North-East), Operation Hadin Kai, disclosed this in a statement on Monday by its Acting Media Information Officer, Captain Mohammed Goni. The military said the operations involved six intelligence-led precision air strikes across five locations in the theatre. According to the statement, the strikes also destroyed a terrorist building used as a staging facility and disrupted suspected improvised explosive device (IED) activities.

Also read UBEC Pledges Support for Nigerian Students After Abia State Debate Win in Qatar

Target Locations For Air Strikes Identified

The operations targeted terrorist movements, hideouts and logistics assets across Monguno Local Government Area, Kerenoa and Fage in Marte Local Government Area, and the Tumbuma Baba general area of Kukawa Local Government Area. The first operation was conducted on November 16 after intelligence reports indicated that about 40 terrorists were moving northeast of Monguno towards troops' positions.

The military said a pre-emptive air strike was launched to stop the planned attack, adding that subsequent battle damage assessment confirmed that 10 terrorists were killed, while several others sustained injuries. On November 17, another intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) mission identified a terrorist staging facility at Arina Chiki, where fighters were reportedly planning an attack on troops' defensive positions.

Advertisement

The statement said a precision air strike destroyed the targeted building, with no further movement observed within the structure after the operation. It added that two terrorist vehicles were destroyed on November 20 during an air interdiction mission at Kerenoa after surveillance assets identified them parked close to a tree. On the same day, troops also struck a terrorist vehicle at an identified IED assembly location in the Fage general area.

Surveillance Assets Destroy Terrorist Vehicles

According to the military, the vehicle was being used in preparations to plant explosives along troops' movement routes before it was destroyed in the air strike. The latest operations were conducted on November 23 in the Tumbuma Baba general area of Kukawa LGA, where surveillance assets identified and destroyed another terrorist vehicle. The statement said two suspected terrorists were subsequently observed emerging from a nearby life-support structure.

In a follow-up operation, persistent surveillance tracked the two suspects to a gathering of six other terrorists taking cover under a tree. It said additional terrorists later joined the gathering before a precision air strike was launched against the identified position. The military said battle damage assessment confirmed that all eight terrorists were neutralised, with no further movement observed at the location.

The military described the operations as evidence of the effectiveness of intelligence-led air strikes and sustained surveillance in weakening terrorist capabilities and disrupting their movements and logistics across the North-East theatre. It attributed the successes to intelligence-led air operations and sustained surveillance, which it said had helped degrade terrorist capabilities and disrupt their movements and logistics across the North-East theatre.

Advertisement

Military Commends Components For Operational Success

The task force commended its air and intelligence components for their role in the operations and reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining offensive operations in collaboration with ground forces to defeat terrorism and restore peace across the North-East. It also urged members of the public to provide credible and timely information to support ongoing military operations.