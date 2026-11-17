The Central Bank of Nigeria has granted final approval to Milestone Global Bank Limited to operate as a regional non-interest bank, clearing the way for digital and physical banking services starting in Abuja, Kano and Kaduna.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted final approval to Milestone Global Bank Limited to operate as a regional non-interest bank. The approval followed the bank's compliance with regulatory requirements on capital, governance and non-interest banking operations.

This clears the way for the bank to enter Nigeria's financial services industry. The approval was disclosed in a statement issued by the bank on Tuesday. The statement indicated that the institution is completing the remaining operational arrangements ahead of its official commencement of business. The bank said it is committed to starting on a sound operational and regulatory foundation.

Also read TAJBank wins non-interest bank award

Milestone Global Bank Receives CBN Final Approval

Milestone Global Bank Limited announced the receipt of its final approval as a regional non-interest bank from the CBN. The bank described the development as a significant milestone in its institutional journey. It said the approval paves the way for its entry into Nigeria's financial services sector. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Global Bank, AbdulFattah Olanrewaju Amoo, described the approval as a major step in the bank's development.

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He said it confirmed that the institution had met the regulatory conditions required to operate. Amoo said it reflected the work of the bank's shareholders and management in building an institution capable of meeting regulatory expectations. Amoo said: This approval confirms that Milestone Global Bank is no longer an idea, but a vetted, fully authorised financial institution that has met the CBN's high standards for capital, governance and non-interest compliance.

It is a testament to the strength of the institution, which our shareholders and management have built, and to the trust placed in us by the regulator. He added that the approval demonstrated the confidence placed in the bank by the regulator. It also signals readiness to serve everyday customers, enterprises, corporates, and government agencies. He said this as the bank moves towards the commencement of operations.

According to the statement, the bank intends to provide ethical financial services supported by digital technology, data and automation. It is targeting individuals, businesses and government institutions. The bank plans to combine non-interest banking principles with modern financial services to improve accessibility and customer experience. Amoo explained that the institution would focus on ethical financial principles and digital banking services.

Bank Ambitions for Leading African Ethical Finance

Its proposed business model combines ethical financial principles with digital banking services, technology and automation. This is aimed at improving access to financial services and the delivery of banking products. Amoo said the bank's ambition is to become a leading ethical financial institution in Africa. He said: Our vision is to be the preferred ethical financial institution in Africa, combining ethical financial principles with modern banking capabilities, strong governance and a genuine commitment to enabling prosperity.

He added that the bank will open its doors as a bank Nigerians can rely on. He also said: We will open our doors as a bank Nigerians can rely on, leveraging technology, data and automation to improve service delivery, efficiency and accessibility for the customers and communities we serve. He said the bank intended to use technology, data and automation to improve service delivery, operational efficiency and access for customers and communities.

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The bank disclosed that its services would initially be available through digital channels and physical locations in Abuja, Kano and Kaduna. Its initial physical presence is expected to cover Abuja, Kano and Kaduna. The bank plans to extend its reach to other parts of the country subsequently. The bank said it was working to make its services available to customers within the shortest possible time.

Digital Launch Strategy and Non Interest Banking Context

However, it did not provide a specific commencement date. The institution has yet to announce the commencement of commercial operations. The development comes amid efforts by the CBN to deepen financial inclusion and expand alternative financing options in Nigeria's banking industry. Non-interest banking is a financial model that prohibits conventional interest-based transactions.

It instead relies on arrangements such as profit-sharing, leasing and asset-backed financing. The sector includes institutions such as Jaiz Bank, TAJBank, Lotus Bank, The Alternative Bank and Summit Bank. These have received regulatory authorisation to operate in the non-interest banking segment. With Milestone Global Bank's approval, the number of authorised non-interest banks is expected to increase.

Regulatory Capital Requirements for Regional Non Interest Banks

Under the CBN's revised minimum capital requirements announced in March 2024, regional non-interest banks are required to maintain a minimum capital base of N10bn. National non-interest banks must meet a N20bn threshold. The approval followed the bank's fulfilment of the CBN's requirements on capital, corporate governance and compliance with non-interest banking regulations. Milestone Global Bank is entering the Nigerian banking industry with plans to establish itself as a credible institution in the non-interest banking segment.

The development positions the new financial institution to begin preparations for the final operational steps required before opening its doors to customers.