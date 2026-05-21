Mikel Arteta addresses Arsenal players after title win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed why he was absent as the players and staff gathered to watch Manchester City's game at Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed why he was absent as the players and staff gathered to watch Manchester City 's game at Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Video clips of Arsenal players rejoicing at the Sobha Realty training centre surfaced online. Arteta told reporters on Thursday that it was incredible to hear the players, especially understanding the journey and manner in which they had done it, how many people had been involved and how long it took to accomplish that goal. He said it was one of the best feelings he ever had. Arteta was supposed to be with the players and certain staff, but he couldn't.

Twenty minutes before the game, he had to leave. He couldn't bring the energy that he wanted. Arteta went home, went outside to the garden, started to build some fire and started to do some barbecue. He didn't watch any of it.

He was just hearing noises in the background and the living room, then the magic happened. His oldest son opened the garden door, ran towards him, started to cry, gave him a hug and said 'We're champions, Daddy.

' His other two boys and his wife came over and it was beautiful to see the joy on them, they are always with him. Arteta addressed the Arsenal players after the title win, saying it was an incredible feeling to hear them, especially understanding the journey and manner in which they had done it.

He said it was one of the best feelings he ever had, and that he was proud of the players and staff who had been involved in the team's success. Arteta also praised the fans, saying that they had been a crucial part of the team's journey to the title. He said that the fans had been with the team every step of the way, and that their support had been invaluable.

Arteta's comments come after the team's title win, which was their first Premier League title in 26 years. The team's success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the players, staff, and fans, and Arteta's comments are a testament to the team's spirit and camaraderie. Arteta's comments also highlight the importance of family in his life, and how his family's joy and support had been a crucial part of his journey as a manager.

He said that his family had always been with him, and that their love and support had been a constant source of strength for him. Arteta's comments are a reminder that football is not just about the players and the team, but also about the fans and the community that supports them. The team's title win is a celebration of the hard work and dedication of everyone involved, and Arteta's comments are a testament to the team's spirit and camaraderie.

Arteta's comments also highlight the importance of family in his life, and how his family's joy and support had been a crucial part of his journey as a manager. He said that his family had always been with him, and that their love and support had been a constant source of strength for him.

Arteta's comments are a reminder that football is not just about the players and the team, but also about the fans and the community that supports them. The team's title win is a celebration of the hard work and dedication of everyone involved, and Arteta's comments are a testament to the team's spirit and camaraderie





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